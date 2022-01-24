COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Ranked choice explained, but it's not important

If you don’t know what ranked-choice voting is, you’re OK; I didn’t, either. I currently go to polls, cast my vote and hope my voice in our democracy helps push the candidate of my choice over the top of the opposing candidate, and makes him or her the victor of the race.
Currently, a candidate just has to get past that 50 percent number, and ta-dah, our new dog catcher – or whatever elected official – either is or isn’t the person I thought best suited for the job. This style of voting, known as plurality voting, has been our trusted constant as a fair and honest way to determine the outcome of our elections since the dawn of our republic.
The states of Maine, Kansas, Alaska, Hawaii and Wyoming have either fully or partially instituted ranked choice voting for their recent elections. Forty-three major U.S. cities currently use ranked-choice voting in their local elections, including Portland, Oregon; San Francisco, California; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Ranked-choice voting is an electoral system that allows people to vote for multiple candidates, in order of their personal preference. Instead of choosing who you want to just outright win, you identify the candidates on the ballot beginning with your favorite and marking them in order to your least favorite for each position.
If a candidate wins the majority – more than 50 percent – of first-choice votes, he or she wins outright. If there isn’t a candidate who gets a majority of first-choice votes, then it triggers a new counting process. The candidate who received the least votes is eliminated, and that candidate’s voters’ ballots are then redistributed to their second-choice pick. In other words, if you ranked an unpopular candidate as your first choice, and the candidate is eliminated, your vote still counts; it just moves to your second-choice candidate. That process repeats until there is a candidate who has the majority of votes.
Proponents of ranked-choice voting believe the plurality system doesn’t always reflect the true will of the people. They believe it leads to vote-splitting among candidates with similar popularity, resulting in a candidate who is less popular overall becoming elected. Proponents of ranked-choice voting also believe this system will entice a variety of candidates due to the elimination of vote splitting.
Critics of ranked-choice voting claim there are significant flaws in this system. Ranked-choice voting can confuse and complicate elections for voters. Ranked-choice ballots can require voters to read up on more candidates and require more time to properly fill out in the voting booth, which can lead to voters making mistakes during voting.
There is also fear that ranked-choice voting can be used by political parties to take advantage of the system. Since candidates often win with the aid of lower-preference rankings, ranked-choice elections can create an incentive for parties to look for third-party candidates to insert into a race for their own benefit.
In reality, an unflawed and perfect voting system has yet to be discovered or used for our elections. “If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” came to my mind while researching this topic. We muck up the waters for the sake of change when change may not even be necessary. I believe I’ll continue to just vote straight Republican no matter which system is adopted for use.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
