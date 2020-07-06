Because the USA is the economic engine that fuels and drives the test of the world’s economies, whatever happens in America will determine whether the rest of the world recovers.
I believe it will take some time, perhaps a year or two, for the American economy to recover fully from being shut down to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world. As this plays out, the rest of the world will suffer through a depression, and America will rally the world to condemn and isolate China for intentionally loosing the virus on everyone.
America will slowly but inevitably rebuild and retool, and by the end of 2021, it will again be the engine that fuels and drives the economies of the rest of the world. That is, if Donald Trump is re-elected as president in November 2020. If Joe Biden or some other Democrat is elected president, we will see something entirely different come to pass.
If a Democrat is elected president, he or she will face both houses of Congress dominated by and run by Republicans. All that will happen for that entire presidency will be the House and Senate investigating and hampering the administration from doing or accomplishing anything. When Ruth Bader Ginsberg dies – as she likely will in the next two to three years – the president will not be able to get anyone approved by the Senate to the Supreme Court, and the Court will have to function with eight – five conservatives and three liberals – for at least two years.
The Republicans will do to that Democratic president what the Deep State and the Obama administration did to Trump, and having learned from the Democrats what to do and what not to do, the Republicans may even be able to remove the president on trumped-up charges, just as the Democrats tried to do to Trump. It will be endless chaos and recriminations, and the divide in the country will just widen.
If Trump is re-elected, there will be some slow and difficult slogging ahead by this country for at least the next year as we and the rest of the world recovers from the pandemic. After that, I believe this country will become much more successful than it ever has been before. We will dominate the world with our economic output; will be energy-independent into the foreseeable future; and will again be the envy of the world. China will take it on the chin and be isolated and condemned roundly by nearly the entire world for creating the virus and sending it out to damage everyone else. The Democratic Party will fracture, and two new parties will form: one on the far left and one more centrist. Some never-Trumpers and other elites will leave the Republican Party and will join with the centrist Democrats to strengthen their new party.
What will result will be a far-left party of progressives made up of about 10 percent of the voters who are ultra-liberals; a centrist party of former conservative Democrats and former liberal Republicans, which will make up about 30 percent of the voters; and a right-wing party of conservatives who comprise about 30 percent of the voting public. The other 30 percent of the voters will be as now, wavering back and forth from party to party and side to side. This will make future elections very interesting, indeed.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
