There has been a stark difference in the behaviors of politicians in the blue (liberal) areas of the country, and in the red (conservative) areas of the country, and in the outcomes we have seen from those behaviors.
Some blue politicians in the big cities and on the two coasts seem to have been harsh and dictatorial, grabbing as much power as they could and using it to reward their friends and punish their opponents. They acted on the premise the people who elected them are unable to make decisions for themselves and must be told what to do. They locked their citizens down during the pandemic and arrested any violators of their new edicts. They claimed they were acting in the best interests of their people, while violating their own rules.
Some of the blue politicians claimed they were following the science in their decisions, while ignoring the science and doing what the science warned them not to do. The result of these excesses, which will still probably be happening in places when this is printed, have been disastrous. The economies in the blue areas have been devastated, and many small businesses were crushed and will not reopen. The virus spread more quickly through the populations of these places, and unemployment is high. In fact, these policies have been so horrid that a couple of trillion dollars are being printed by Congress and given to them to bail them out from the consequences of their huge egos and bad decisions.
Red politicians in the more rural areas, and the entire middle of the country, only imposed temporary and light restrictions, keeping as many of their businesses open as possible, and allowing people to decide for themselves how to behave. They didn’t lock their citizens down by ignoring the science, and were not caught violating their own rules, even though hungry “news reporters” follow them into bathrooms to look for something to report negatively.
The results of these policies in the red parts of the country? From what I can tell, the economies only hesitated slightly, and are recovering quickly. Most businesses, large and small, stayed open and are doing well. Unemployment spiked briefly and is recovering. There was an equal spread of the virus, but lower death rates and much higher recovery rates. Bailouts are not needed in the ted areas, other than in the large blue cities in red areas.
All through the pandemic, blue politicians have been held up as icons to be admired and imitated. As a result, many of the blue politicians have been shown by their own decisions and behaviors to be unfit to hold office. To them, it was all about the power they can wield over their subjects – in my opinion, slaves. It's a typical socialist response. A majority of red politicians, though, have shown by their decisions and behaviors why their citizens have trusted them as leaders. Red politicians have demonstrated they are there to serve, as much as for the power.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.