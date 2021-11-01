COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Regulating factories is good, but Green New Deal goes too far

If you're anything like me, you like to breathe and you like a little water whenever you get thirsty. I'm unsure of how you like your precious life giving resources, but I prefer mine to be clean and free of pollutants. I think it's safe to assume the rest of the country feels the same way. With smog and other pollutants getting out of control in the air and in our waterways, the federal government passed the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act.
According to the EPA, the Clean Air Act was enacted in 1970 and resulted in a shift of the federal government's role in pollution control. This legislation authorized the development of comprehensive federal and state regulations to limit emissions from both stationary sources and mobile sources.
Four major regulatory programs affecting stationary sources were initiated: the National Ambient Air Quality Standards - NAAQS, pronounced "knacks", State Implementation Plans - SIPs, New Source Performance Standards - NSPS, and National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants - NESHAPs. Furthermore, the enforcement authority was substantially expanded. The adoption of this very important legislation occurred at approximately the same time as the National Environmental Policy Act that established the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA was created on Dec. 2, 1970 in order to implement the various requirements included in these acts.
The Clean Water Act establishes the basic structure for regulating discharges of pollutants into the waters of the United States and regulating quality standards for surface waters. The basis of the CWA was enacted in 1948 and was called the Federal Water Pollution Control Act, but the act was significantly reorganized and expanded in 1972. "Clean Water Act" became the act's common name with amendments in 1972.
Under the CWA, the EPA has implemented pollution control programs such as setting wastewater standards for industry. The EPA has also developed national water quality criteria recommendations for pollutants in surface waters.
The CWA made it unlawful to discharge any pollutant from a point source into navigable waters, unless a permit was obtained:
The EPA's National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit program controls discharges.
Point sources are discrete conveyances such as pipes or man-made ditches. Individual homes that are connected to a municipal system, use a septic system, or do not have a surface discharge do not need a NPDES permit; industrial, municipal, and other facilities must obtain permits if their discharges go directly to surface waters.
There is advice and recommendations from all sides on how to curb and ease the damage being done to our air and water resources. All roads to address the problems appear to lead to what those in power at the moment want you to believe is the solution to any and all challenges the world faces at this point in our lives.
"The Infrastructure Bill," otherwise known as The Green New Deal, which is way more about trying to convince you that there's such a thing as climate change and you can somehow throw money at it and force mother nature to change course and reverse her plans for our future. It is hard for many to buy into the majority of their proposals. Expecting factories and larger companies to produce less pollutants and contaminants into the environment is a positive for us going forward; however, I also believe that ideas such as electric cars and "clean coal" are negatives for us as well. The cost of clean air and clean water is far from determined at the moment. One can only hope common sense and logical reasoning will come into play before we, as a country, make decisions that will do us more harm than good in the future.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
