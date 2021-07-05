Ah, freedom! That ability to do what I want, say what I want, write what I want and assemble peaceably.
Those freedoms are ensconced in the first 10 amendments to the Constitution of the United States of America. These amendments are known as the "Bill of Rights," not the "Bill of Freedoms," even though we associate enumerated rights with the freedoms noted and first among those, the First Amendment right of religious expression.
Specifically, as it's written: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;" then listing other specific rights. So, why spend time delineating that difference in language? Because with "rights" comes "responsibilities." Yes, we have those freedoms, but we all know they have limits. In free speech, you can't yell "fire" in a crowded space, unless there is a fire. Hateful things can be said, but one cannot incite violence. One can write what they want, but it must not be false and harm another; that's libel.
When it comes to religious freedom, the language seems clear and straight forward and, in some ways, it is. If you look around Cherokee County there are, give or take, 130 churches one can choose to attend. This paper has a page every week dedicated to religious thought and articles and lists all the churches in the area. However, not one of those churches is the "Church of the United States." Our founders saw the Church of England and how it was used and decided that would not be tolerated here.
One's religion is personal and the number of denominations tells the tale of the variety of interpretations and differences that have been experienced over time in relation to church doctrine. Nevertheless, Baptist or Methodist, Protestant or Catholic, Mormon or Muslim, each individual person is free to choose any denomination, or to choose "none of the above." Any citizen can choose to attend or not attend church, or to start their own church.
Freedom seems unlimited, so what's the debate? It's that second part: "... shall make no law…prohibiting the free exercise thereof." The courts, and society in general, are having a debate about the limits of religious freedom. There is even a movement among some to have the U.S. declared a "Christian Nation," even though that is suggestive of establishing a national religion. Of course, there are many who object to that idea.
Growing up as a preacher's kid, I was introduced early to a God of love and forgiveness. Screw up? Forgiven. Screw up again? Forgiven. How many times? Seven times seventy. The ideological and social debate boils down, to me, between those who cast God in the role of being judge with their standard for right and wrong and those who don't.
"Oh, you're gay? Not forgiven! God hates fags!" "Oh, you're transgender? I can't make you a cake. It's in the Bible!" (It's not). "Oh, you had an abortion? Not forgiven." It even goes to whether to cover certain medications (birth control pills) as having to do with religious beliefs. That's the rub with religious freedom. When your freedom butts up against the freedom of others to make their own choices. It is not now, nor has it ever been, my role to judge the life choices of others, especially those personal choices about identity and even health care.
If you sell cake, sell cake! If you make moral judgments, remember to check out that log in your eye before examining the mote/speck in your brothers' or sisters'. And remember the woman at the well. She was forgiven and treated with dignity. Let's do that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
