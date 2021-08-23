COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Rescuing industries, saving jobs?

I once had a 35mm camera that took excellent photos. I could adjust the shutter speed, alter the "f stop," change the depth of field and take the film into the "dark room" for processing. It was a fun camera, and I hung onto it for years. I still had it when there was no local film developer and few places to buy film. I loved that camera and wanted to keep it. I wanted to lug that camera forever, and I did not want to see the end of film-based photography.
I was not alone in that desire, but the longer I held out, the lonelier I got. In 2012, Kodak filed for bankruptcy. Camera makers were making great strides in digital SLR cameras, and no one cared about film, except for a few of us. Hundreds, maybe thousands of employees of Kodak and other film makers, like Fuji, lost their jobs. Like buggy whips before it and countless other products, film became (mostly) a thing of the past, and no government bailout was offered.
Saving or rescuing an industry may have value to some and not to others. There was no urgency to rescue film companies and they are now, by and large, gone. So, what is the difference and should we ever "bail out" a company that is in business, and in a capitalist system, subject to an uncaring marketplace? That is a hard call. If you look at the history of bailouts, recent and historical, you will find the fingerprints of the very wealthy hoping to avoid the consequences of their own short-sighted or greedy behavior. They hire lobbyists whose job it is to convince government officials they are deserving of the help because they are the "job creators" and that there are jobs at stake.
That may be true, and I would always support job retraining and other efforts to help people who work in those industries. However, unless the industry has a future oriented value to our country and/or a national security value, I would suggest they should feel the pressure of the vagaries of the marketplace. I would further suggest if the industry is at risk due to some action of illegality related to the failure, those actors should feel the pressure of the legal system.
Banks and Savings and Loans have led the way in bailouts starting in 1792, but more recently, the S&L bailouts of 1989-90 that cost $190 billion. The more recent bailout of 2008 surpassed that amount, resulting in over a trillion dollars spent and giving rise to the term "too big to fail."
While thousands of people lost their homes, thousands more lost their jobs and savings as bank executives and investment firm CEOs made out like bandits. The CEO of Lehman Brothers, the company that started the whole crisis, ended up getting $480 million. And you might ask, how many of this cadre of bankers felt the heat of the legal system and went to jail? One, yes, one.
On the other hand, there is GM and Chrysler. Both were bailed out after much debate and anxiety with the banking crisis having caused a lockup of credit. It was believed the country could not withstand another blow to the economy so they, too, received billions of dollars. They were forced to restructure and pay back the loans. That seems to have worked and saved hundreds of thousands of jobs.
Then there's coal and other "extraction" industries. What's their future? I don't know, but we've been bailing them out for a long time.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
