COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Retoring confidence of America in elections

There's been a lot of talk over the past few years about voting, voting security, "stolen" elections, and fraudulent voters. It has been disturbing to see the number of states and citizens who have perpetuated the idea that our voting system cannot be trusted and that there are rampant criminal violations of voting procedures.
All of this is despite repeated investigations and assurances from Homeland Security, former AG Bill Barr, and multiple state attorneys general. Those people and institutions have, historically, been reliable and trusted. Many governors have done the same and then done a quick "about-face" when the political winds shifted.
For example, Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, and his AG said, according to CNN on May 7, 2021, "DeSantis boasted in November about how well the 2020 general election had gone, saying Florida was now being seen as 'the state that did it right and that other states should emulate,' while Republican Secretary of State Laurel Lee, a DeSantis appointee, said in December that her department had 'successfully administered three safe, secure and orderly elections' in 2020." Their whiplash turnaround led to a bill passed that adds layers of bureaucratic changes making it harder to vote. Then, they added even more and in late April he signed a bill creating an elections police force to curb alleged election crimes and irregularities. And, according to Vox news on May 3, 2022, "What concerns election integrity experts is that DeSantis and his team have not defined nor identified the election crimes and irregularities that they will task the office with investigating." It's another solution seeking a problem. Is this securing, or is this intimidating? Florida is not alone in making changes deemed "election security" when it appears they make it harder to vote with restrictions and limitations. This situation is chaotic and lends itself to confusion when each state makes its own rules, since the U.S. Constitution gives that authority to the individual states - Article I, Section 4, Clause 1.
So, what steps could we, as a united - and "indivisible" - states, take to resolve the chaos and bring some confidence to our election procedures and trust in the outcomes? Some of it could be resolved by passage of HR 1/S1. That legislation is not perfect, and some modifications are in order, but a robust debate about the issues with uniform application of laws across states would resolve some of the confusion. Another potential solution is a constitutional amendment. This would, of course, affect us all, as all states would be covered and the "Supreme" Court would be expected to follow the amendment, even though the current majority seems to believe the Constitution is not a "living document." A constitutional amendment would be necessary to change one of the major anachronistic elements of the document, that being the elimination of the Electoral College.
Two of our last three presidents failed to win the popular vote, but assumed the position based on the Electoral College, putting the lie to the basic notion of "one person, one vote." The EC was devised as a compromise in electing the president and vice president. There is a House Joint Resolution 14 that proposes the elimination and outlines all the changes - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-joint-resolution/14/text. I would encourage all citizens to read it, as it makes sense and would restore the people's sense of value in their vote, that their effort in voting matters. Direct election of the president and vice president would be valuable to our democracy. Support the amendment. I do.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
