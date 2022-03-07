COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Rurals will pick up voucher tab wealthy urbanites will use

It seems that every year, there is a proposal of some sort to take public tax revenue and use it to support private schools. That effort has taken special impetus this legislative session because the person proposing the use of a “voucher style” is none other than the president of the Oklahoma Senate.
According to U.S. News, the “bill was written by Greg Treat, a Republican (from Edmond, very urban!) and longtime school-choice advocate, and Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt also endorsed the idea last week in his State of the State address.”
Wasn’t it just the last session that they made provisions for any parent to choose which school district their child or children are able to attend? It should be obvious this kind of system will be most available to urban parents, leaving rural folks to foot a bill they won’t be able to take advantage of. And, if I understand it correctly, there is no provision or means for assurance that the dollars given to homeschooling parents for educational purposes are used to those ends. How would that be done, anyway, and who defines “educational purposes"?
Fortunately, the Speaker of the House is a rural representative who sees through the façade of school choice and is likely not going to let it be heard in the House committee. That all begs the question, should this even be considered, ever?
Our founding document, the Oklahoma Constitution, is clear: “Provisions shall be made for the establishment and maintenance of a system of public schools, which shall be open to all the children of the state and free from sectarian control,” Oklahoma Constitution, Article 1, Section 5. It goes on to say, “The Legislature shall establish and maintain a system of free public schools wherein all the children of the State may be educated,” Article 8, Section 1.
There is nothing in the document that suggests or implies public tax dollars may be used for private schools or homeschooling. Parents who make those choices do so with eyes wide open and should not expect the state to pick up the tab for their choice. It makes me wonder about the “unintended consequences” of this ploy.
Could parents of students who went to private schools in the past, when the parents would pay the entire cost, now sue the state to recover their share? Even if they did and failed, the state would be out the cost of legal fees. Who is going to pay for that? Guess what, you are! Add into the mix the plight of the rural schools like all those around us and even Tahlequah. Where is the private school option?
And we’ve recently seen the corruption revealed with the audit of the Epic system of “free” online schooling while the for-profit owners made bank with our tax dollars. That $20 million was taken out of the public school coffers. So, 40 schools could have gotten a half million dollars each if that money had been distributed to public schools. If some of it went to all the 500-plus school districts, each one would have received nearly $40,000.
Should public money be used to support private schools? I say, “no way!” We need to remember this effort when election time comes around.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
