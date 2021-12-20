COLUMN: Point-Counterpoint: Separating the Chinese government from people

Back in the 1960s, Jay and the Americans had a tune called “Only in America.” There are two versions of the lyrics, but one was very patriotic, and the tagline was “Only in America, land of opportunity!”
And even that long ago, the Chinese were looking at the USA and thinking about the long game, waiting for their opportunity. However, it was not until Richard Nixon was president and Henry Kissinger was national security adviser, that the U.S. opened relations with China: 1972. Before that, it was recognized that the communist country was antithetical to our democratic values, and so we did not recognize them as legitimate. That, plus they were our real enemy in the “Korean Conflict,” using North Korea as a proxy.
In 1972, China was an impoverished and backward country that we helped turn around. However, in opening the door, Nixon and Kissinger also thought of the benefit of being able to engage them against Russia in the Cold War. According to Hugh Hewitt “He [Nixon] went to the People’s Republic of China in 1972 to try and ally and combine interests with them against the Soviet Union; it was successful.” Some are now doubting that he is correct. In fact, at the same time, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said, “I want to be clear that he did what he believed was best for the American people at the time, and he may well have been right,” leaving out the obverse, "He may well have been wrong!” He said that, even after his boss, former President Trump, pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would have helped, not totally “fixed” the dilemma we faced, and still face, with China.
If one had a crystal ball back in Nixon’s days, we would possibly – or hopefully – have done some things differently. Half a century later, and we see that many of the thoughts, assumptions and projections about working with the Chinese are wrong. One of the main proponents of opening relations with China back in the 1970s, Michael Pillsbury, recently acknowledged, “Looking back, it is painful that I was so gullible,” where he was referring to his earlier belief that the U.S. could influence the Chinese government to be more open and democratic. That, as we now see, didn’t happen. In fact, some now believe the U.S. fell neatly into the “long game” trap set by Mao Zedong.
The plans and outcomes of history are way too complex and involved to cover in a limited space such as this, suffice it to say the U.S. has pursued a path that hasn’t worked out. We got cheap goods and cheap labor, but at what cost? The Chinese government is not now, and has not been, our friend. However, one must separate the Chinese people from their government. And I firmly believe we must reject the anti-Asian rhetoric and hateful and harmful actions of a few toward Asian-American citizens.
While much of what is happening with China is at the national and international level, there is a local aspect we are experiencing right here in Tahlequah. We are seeing the purchase of real property by foreigners, especially from China and Russia, who are coming in with cash and buying land used for marijuana grow houses and rental property. That skews the market.
Most countries have strict land use restrictions or even prohibit foreigners from owning property. Chinese ownership of U.S. agricultural land exposes America’s food chain to the influence of a potentially hostile foreign power. If their goal is domination, we sure seem to be set on helping. That needs to stop, but who’s paying attention? Cheap goods at what cost? Think about it.
