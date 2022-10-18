COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Separation of church, state misunderstood

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 this morning, and as low as 21 on Wednesday morning. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Now until 10 AM CDT this morning and from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...These conditions will kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Precautions should be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. &&