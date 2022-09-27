COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Should student debt be forgiven?

In the United States, there has been a long tradition of providing education with the recognition that an educated public is more civic minded, makes better decisions, is more productive in the workplace, and in the long run is an economic engine.
Horace Mann was one of the early proponents of public education, and as reported by Virginia Commonwealth University, believed, "the common school, a free, universal, non-sectarian, and public institution, was the best means of achieving the moral and socio-economic uplift of all Americans. The reform movement he led sought to create the virtuous Republican citizenry needed to sustain American political institutions, the educated workforce required to expand the American economy, and the disciplined generation necessary to forestall the social disorders so common in American cities in the decades before the Civil War."
Now we don't really give much thought to our public education being "free," until some politicians come along and want to send that tax resource to private schools or homeschooled families. Most of us are products of the "free" education and support public education. We recognize there is nothing "free" about it, that we all pay taxes intended to support education.
In further recognition of the value of education, our public institutions of higher education have received great fiscal support, so those who want a college education could afford to do so. Some states have even gone so far as to make college free. We only need to look to the east to find one. Arkansas has a free program for STEM students. The requirements are, "Students who have graduated from an Arkansas public school or received a recognized high school equivalency diploma and have lived in the state for three consecutive years are eligible to apply for the program. Apart from that, a recipient must complete 8 hours of community service per semester and must work full-time for three consecutive years in the state following graduation." Nineteen other states have free programs including - you may be surprised to find - Oklahoma with the "Oklahoma's Promise" program. Eligibility for that program is, "An applicant's family income must be less than $55,000 per annum, and students must have completed a prescribed list of high school courses. Apart from that, during the course, if a student gets suspended for more than one semester for conduct reasons, they will lose the scholarship permanently."
Add to that the long history of the Cherokee Nation supporting education - male and female seminaries dating back to 1851 - and you see a trend - a real, palpable support for education. Behind that is another trend that has been very troubling. That one is the erosion of support for education across the board with the reduced support from our elected officials - who supposedly represent you and me - leading to the ever higher tuition costs that have loaded many students with a huge debt, as they've borrowed to attend college.
There is an interesting and persuasive article on the CNBC website from May 10, 2022, that makes four points about why some of the debt for college should be eliminated/forgiven.
I won't go into all four, but the final one is in line with my earlier comments about Horace Mann and many others, "It really comes down to this idea that debt-free college is a public good, and just as we think about K-12 education as serving the public interest, the health of our economy and the health of our democracy, so, too, should we think about higher education."
So, yes, forgiving student debt is a good idea. Let's do that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
