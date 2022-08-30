COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Should the Supreme Court be modernized?

If you had a business or were head of a company, would you think it wise to hire someone, anyone, with a promise of a lifetime job, regardless of performance? If you owned a business and one or more of your employees made decisions that alienated 80% of your customers, would you think they were doing a good job? And if you had an employee who was assigned a critical task and you found they were relying on information from the 13th century that has been rejected for over 200 years, would you think they were making good decisions?
Well, that is exactly what we are dealing with when we discuss the Supreme Court. Yes, each one of those people is placed in a "lifetime" position, ostensibly to eliminate the pressure of politics. But as we've seen with the current Court, that could not be further from the case. We can even take a step further and see that at least two of the most recent justices lied to secure the coveted position they aspired to obtain.
Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, under oath and testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, said this about Roe v. Wade: "Gorsuch told senators in March 2017 that Roe was 'a precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court' that has been reaffirmed. Kavanaugh told senators in September 2018 that Roe was 'settled as a precedent of the Supreme Court, entitled the respect under principles of stare decisis,' a legal doctrine that means 'to stand by things decided' in Latin."
And yet both voted to overturn what they said was settled law. To arrive at that decision, Justice Alito relied on a 13th century - 1250 - legal treatise "Henry de Bracton's 13th-century treatise explained that if a person has 'struck a pregnant woman, or has given her poison, whereby he has caused an abortion, if the foetus be already formed and animated … he commits homicide.'"
A reasonable person can assume that in 1250, they had no ultrasound, so his definition of "formed and animated" would be what has been the standard of "quickening," or feeling a fetus move. Other members of this court have said other rulings based on the idea of a right to privacy, as was Roe v. Wade, should also be overturned - including whom you love and want to marry, and how you express that love. It is in that context that some have proposed a review of the status of the Court and its members.
As things stand now, we have a Supreme Court composed of nine "justices," one being a chief justice. It has not always been that way, as the U.S. constitution allows for a Court but gives the structure of the Court to Congress to decide. It originally had six members, went to five, then back to six, as high as 10, and since 1869, has been at nine. At the time they came up with nine, there was a justice for each of the nine circuit courts. When a 10th circuit was added, it briefly went to 10 but reverted to nine. We now have 13 circuit courts. With what we've seen over the past few years and the clear politicization of the court - I'm looking at you, Mitch McConnell - is it time to consider having a justice for each of the circuit courts? I think so.
S. 1141, the Judiciary Act of 2021, would accomplish that if passed. Other ideas out there are worth considering. Those include each president getting to appoint two justices; term limits; and a bipartisan selection process. Any, or all, of these would help restore the reputation of the Court.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.