COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Simple things stave off climate change

Statistically, most Americans believe climate change is real and that it is caused largely by human activity.
A report from ABC News on March 25, 2021, conducted by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, compared not just the nation, but each individual state.
Even here in Oklahoma, where there are deep ties to the energy sector, a majority of our citizens - in 2020, and I would anticipate it's gone up since then - believe that statement. That increase, I anticipate, is based on events since 2020, including last month, when we saw a reported 50-degree warmer-than-average temperature in both the Arctic and Antarctica. Fifty degrees! If that ever happens here, we'd be toast. Even there, it led to a portion of the ice shelf the size of New York City to collapse into the sea.
There are plenty of other examples, and the most recent U.N. report is a call to action. So, if you believe it is true, as I do, then you start wondering, "If human activity caused it, what can I do to help?"
In the April 2020 edition of the Fairfax County, Virginia Earth Day report, they list 50 ways to help reduce climate change. There are things we can all do to help avert a total catastrophe that may not affect us, but will affect future generations to a large extent, possibly making parts of the earth uninhabitable. Some of the suggestions made are very simple, and everyone, everywhere, can do them, such as turning off lights when leaving a room. They also recommend Americans "conduct a home energy audit. You can't manage what you don't measure."
Other suggestions require a certain degree of investment and resources such as weatherization, changing to LED bulbs, and regularly changing your air filters. If you rent, request/insist that your landlord change the filters. Lower/raise your thermostat to reduce energy usage, turn off appliances you're not using. If you replace an appliance, look for energy star appliances. The list is long - some are easy, some not so much. So, yes, there are things an individual can do.
By far, the most effective thing we can do is work together to change public policy to support the development and usage of alternative energy. We have got to do what we can to end our addiction to carbon-based fuels. Not only is it bad for our environment and climate, but it's also bad for our world in other ways. Right now, those who are buying Russian oil and gas are propping up the Russian government as they attack a free and democratic country, Ukraine, and massacre their innocent civilians, including women and children.
Thomas Friedman of the New York Times recently wrote a column that outlines a different approach. He writes: "After all, it was the collapse in global oil prices between 1988 and 1992, triggered by Saudi overproduction, that helped bankrupt the Soviet Union and hasten its collapse. We can create the same effects today by overproducing renewables and overemphasizing energy efficiency. The best and fastest way to do that, argues Hal Harvey, the CEO of Energy Innovation, a clean-energy consultancy, is by increasing clean power standards for electric utilities. That is, require every U.S. power utility to reduce its carbon emissions by shifting to renewables at a rate of 7 to 10 percent a year -- i.e., faster than ever."
Oklahoma is moving in that direction with wind farms and solar. We can support those efforts and urge electric utilities to do so.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.