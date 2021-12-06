What is social media's impact on society? Look in any direction when you're out and about in public, and the tops of people's heads are all the fashion these days. Everyone seems to proudly display the crown of their heads and they're frozen in time, staring face first, lost in the ever-luring distraction or escape from reality that more often than not is what we refer to as "social media."
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, MarcoPolo and TikTok are just a few of the social media applications I'm familiar with. However, there's a growing list as developers vying for market space in the world of immersive internet entertainment.
As a business owner, I run and manage multiple Facebook business pages, in an effort to keep my name or "brand" in the public eye. I'm guilty of spending way more time than I like to admit, neglecting loved ones and the things that are going on in front of me, just to disappear into the trappings of social media to update my pages and interact with people I most often don't even know. I talk about situations and circumstances that I not only don't know much about, but also have no real relevance to what's important in my life.
I can't say with any kind of certainty - and I don't claim to be an expert on anything - but there seems to be a constant craving among us for information. What's going on in our world? What are friends and family doing? Where are they doing it, and who are they doing it with? What did they eat and when did they poop? It's all super-important to our existence not only as people, but in our society as well.
I think it's safe to say that for the majority of us, social media has impacted and changed our lives substantially. It's now easier to connect with, share pictures and videos, and communicate with friends and family in real-time. It's bridging a gap and bringing together and strengthening families that are distanced. Businesses are able to use social media as a tool to reach out and attract new customers and to connect with and retain existing customers, providing different avenues to interact with customers and receive feedback as well.
There was a time when political candidates could use social media to address their constituents or potential voters to share their messages, ideas of change or platforms on which they were running. With the total social media shutdown of President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, social media doesn't appear to be the most unbiased place to reach a candidate's target audience any longer.
Many professions and skills have been built and learned through social media. There is an increase in online learning wherein one can learn a skill and build a strong profession around it. The existence of social media has led to an increase in the number of people undertaking distance learning, as well as academic offerings such as writing services. There are negatives associated with social media as well. Once it's out there, it's out there. Sharing private or personal information can put you at risk of identity theft. Anything you choose to post and share can potentially be used to determine not only what kind of person you are, but what kind of employee you might be as well.
Social media can be addictive. It's easy to fall into the trap of seeking constant information or constant attention from the posts we decide to share. False or misinformation travels fast on social media, too. Not everything you read there is true, even when it has the appearance of being from a credible news source.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
