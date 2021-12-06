COLUMN: Point-Counterpoint: Social media out of bottle, but doesn't have to be Pandora's box

Everyone I know uses social media, and some more that others; I know I do. The greatest societal impact from social media is how people choose to spend their time. I'm not sure of most people understand how many hours a day they invest in social media.
According to Forbes, "Americans spent on average more than 1,300 hours on social media last year." That is 54 days. Before social media, that time might be spent talking to a friend, reading a book, or practicing a favorite activity. Card and board games were popular pastimes. A recent study by Uswitch found that an amazing, and shocking, nine hours a day is spent in front of a screen by "Gen-Z" - ages 9-24. Society will reap the consequences of that, and we will all see how that turns out. That same study warns that so much screen time "can have adverse health effects, from weight gain and poor sleep to increased susceptibility to certain diseases. The increase in screen time goes hand in hand with sedentary behavior, which in turn could lead to poorer physical health and well-being. In addition, the constant use of screens has a negative effect on sleep for children and young people, which is vital for well-being and health."
If that conclusion proves to be true, it will have a direct impact on our health care system, education system, and ultimately, all of society. Social policy will have to be developed to address these consequences. There's no going back - the genie is out of the bottle - but it doesn't necessarily mean we've opened Pandora's box. We can do something about it. We can put down that phone and take a walk. We can leave Tik-Tok off for a while and have a conversation with our family and friends. Parents can do like mine did and say, "Go outside and play," which we did until the streetlights came on. No TV, no phone - just riding bikes and playing games: exercise.
Screen time aside, there is a more insidious and damaging element to social media that is often addressed in the Daily Press, but bears repeating here. There is seemingly zero accountability for the outcomes of the vast number of deceits, lies and misinformation that is placed, liked, repeated and eventually reported as "news" due to the repeating of the stories by trusted individuals. The list is long of the topics that impact those who spend the most time on the various platforms, especially mental health issues. We've seen recent reports of young people who have had serious self-image damage as a result of their use of social media.
As reported on HelpGuide: "Social media platforms are designed to snare your attention, keep you online, and have you repeatedly checking your screen for updates. It's how the companies make money. But much like a gambling compulsion or an addiction to nicotine, alcohol, or drugs, social media use can create psychological cravings." These "cravings" can lead to a number of mental health ills including body image problems, depression, anxiety, isolation and "fear of missing out" - FOMO.
So, while social media does have some positive elements, there are problems that need to be addressed and action taken. For one thing, accountability needs to be written into laws and policies. The "it's not my problem" position of some media moguls doesn't wash when people's lives are at stake. Social media outlets that serve to provide the "news" for millions of Americans need to be held to the standards of other media. Parents can make a difference, too, and limit the "screen time" of their kids and monitor what they're watching. Let's all pull together and make a positive difference!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
