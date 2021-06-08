This straightforward amendment seems like there would not be much room for disagreement as it's very clear, to wit, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
We know that the first right means there's no particular religion that shall be established by or preferred by the government and that we are all free to exercise our religious beliefs. Or are we? The Christian Bible tells us that King David had eight wives and many concubines, but our laws preclude such multiple relationships. Historically, there has been a prohibition on using mind altering drugs that have been used by many cultures to enable religious experiences. That, too, has run into limits through outlawing such activities, hence the application of "reasonable person" responsibilities.
Freedom of speech also comes with limitations that have been enumerated in law such as libel/defamation, "fighting words" that could lead to a violent reaction, speech designed to incite violence or that does incite violence, and violent threats. None of these are protected. We've seen in just the past few months a clash of opinion about what constitutes incitement. Many on the left have said that the speech by then President Trump on January 6 led to the insurrection and attack on the Capitol. Many on the right agreed with that assessment such as Senate leader Mitch McConnell who said, "The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence."
McConnell said this on the Senate floor, casting a clear shot not only at Trump, but fellow Republicans who backed the president's efforts to overturn election results in several swing states.
Then there was the House minority leader, Kevin McArthy, who said this on the house floor: "The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action by President Trump."
So, according to those leaders of the right, his speech was not protected. We know they've changed their tune of late, so should we believe what they said then or what they're saying now? Many of Mr. Trump's followers who are now being prosecuted for crimes are asserting that what they said then is the more accurate portrayal, and they are using that fact in their defense: "I did what I did because the President told me to."
Freedom of the press is probably a topic that could be an entire column by itself. It used to be that we had a good idea of what was meant by the press, and even more so at the time the amendment was written. Back then it was essentially newspapers and news magazines. These publications were held to a high standard of reliability so facts were checked and double checked for accuracy.
News publications of today, such as the TDP, are still held to those standards. However, other platforms where many people get their "news" are not. We've seen the fallout of the misinformation and outright lies that have been presented on Facebook and Twitter. I support holding those platforms to the same standards if they're going to allow "news" reporting. I expect they'll fight that as it might interfere with their making more billions of dollars selling your personal information for a profit.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
