Unlike the federal government, the state government has specific responsibilities in the area of law enforcement. The state is responsible for all criminal acts and investigations within the state that span more than one country, or which are of such seriousness that the state has to become involved.
In Oklahoma, the state agency that performs those responsibilities is the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, headquartered in the state capital in Oklahoma City.
Just as does the Federal Bureau of Investigation out of Washington, D.C., the OSBI is the investigative branch of the state government and has primary jurisdiction over all legal matters inside the state. It has the responsibility of enforcing all state and federal laws, rules and regulations, and takes its direction straight from the governor of the state. Its role also includes overseeing the sheriffs and police chiefs inside the state and making sure they are obeying and enforcing state laws.
The governor in each state has significant latitude of action within federal law inside their specific states, and under extreme circumstances, to temporarily suspend the rights guaranteed under the Constitution to the citizens of their state. However, once they do that, they come under federal jurisdiction and federal law enforcement can nullify whatever the governors have done. Examples of this are the lockdowns that have been promulgated by governors in certain states.
The federal government has the authority to overrule all of these measures, although a conservative government – such as the current one – will never do that unless provoked. What we have as a result are certain states with lockdowns and other states that are basically open, and the hospitalizations and death tolls are very little different among them. Some states believe in people living free to make their own decisions, and some believe the government must tell them what to do because their citizens are too stupid to decide for themselves.
Thankfully, we live in a state where the state government has allowed people to decide for themselves what they should and shouldn’t do, and which risks are worth taking. We are given the information we need to make decisions for ourselves, and then mostly left to do that.
Of course, there are some leaders in some municipalities and counties in Oklahoma who love the surge of power they feel when restricting their citizens to things they themselves will not do. They don’t care about the science they constantly cite, when their own personal interests and power are involved.
The CDC long ago told us that wearing a mask is only necessary for those who are infected, but still, we are all forced to wear them. Welcome to the People’s Republic of America, where what you think doesn’t matter.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.