When our forefathers set up our original federal government, all they knew for certain was they wanted nothing to do with government from the top down: no kings, no royalty, and no supreme leaders. They wanted the real power to remain in the individual states.
It did not take long, though, to find out their original idea would not work. The country was bankrupt. They could not even pay back wages to their continental soldiers, much less pay off the enormous debts they owed to other countries.
Lack of money has a bad habit of standing in the way of utopian ideals. Jefferson, Washington, Franklin and all the others knew their new country had to pay its war debts. Reneging on their promise to pay could have had serious repercussions; at the very least, France and Spain might turn their backs on the fledgling nation. So, they replaced the Articles of Confederation with our present Constitution to give the federal government some badly needed powers: to coin money, regulate the mail, declare war, and conduct foreign affairs. They left nearly everything else up to the individual states.
The new federalist government had extremely limited power over the original states. State governments retained the power to make laws within their boundaries. States could not make laws that conflicted with the laws of the federal government, but they did (and still do), anyway, which is why we need the Supreme Court. Today, the federal government has much more power than the founding fathers ever intended, but that power has also enabled the U.S. to become one of the strongest nations in the world.
Still, though, states make their own laws. According to the feds, marijuana is illegal in any form; lawmakers in 29 states disagree. Gun laws vary drastically from state to state, as do automotive emissions. Cars that are totally legal in Oklahoma are illegal in California. In one state, a man with 200 acres of land cannot build a home on his property without government approval, while another state may have almost no restrictions on rural builders. Each state has its own certification requirement for every industry, from foot massages to nuclear power plants, while the federal government restricts activities across state lines.
An old Chinese proverb says if a man creates a monster, it will destroy him. Sometimes it seems as though we've created 51 monsters: the state governments and the federal. If we had one federal government, lawyers and other professionals could practice their trades throughout the country; the laws would all be the same. We could eliminate hundreds of thousands of needless laws, and an equal number of attorneys. Unfortunately, we would also eliminate the ability to pack up and leave an area when the laws are too prohibitive or just plain ridiculous. California and New York lawyers would run the entire nation.
We can thank states' rights for a lot of the freedoms we enjoy today. States' rights have done more to preserve the integrity of our nation than anything else our forefathers devised. Our system of government has been so successful that Australia, Canada, India, Germany and several other nations have all more or less copied what we have.
Anyone who has ever been treated badly by local officials will agree it's hard enough to fight the city government. Imagine having to fight Washington, D.C., over a local boundary dispute. But we don't have to imagine what our government would be like without the individual states; all we need to do is look at China or Russia and their powerful, centralized governments.
Mark Stepp is a retired senior technical writer and former newspaper reporter/editor. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a graduate of Northeastern State University with a BA in education and journalism.
