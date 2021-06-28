The stimulus program being promulgated by the federal government is a farce and a serious problem from start to finish.
First, the government does not make money. They take it from you and give back only a small fraction of the take. However, they are perfectly capable of printing it in huge quantities, and that is exactly what they are doing. Where do you think the trillions of dollars being dumped into the economy comes from?
The IRS brings in a record amount of money every year in taxes, fines and fees – $3.71 trillion in 2020, $3.46 trillion in 2019, $3.33 trillion in 2018, etc. – and in 2021 is projected to rake-in approximately $4 trillion. However, the federal government outspent all of those income streams by trillions under both Republican and Democrat presidents, and with both Democrat and Republican Congresses. To make up the difference between what is earned and what is spent, they simply take out loans from China and "print" the additional cash they want to spend. After all, who cares if there is a massive deficit every year, right?
When it comes to short-term consequences, one problem is that by spending more than its income and by printing money to cover the difference, the value of our money declines in value, which means it will buy less. Also, dumping money into the economy causes prices to rise, since there is a greater amount of money chasing the same quantity of products. This also makes money worth less and requires more of it to buy the same things.
Examples in our economy right now are all around us, and for those who haven’t noticed, tell me the price of something that hasn’t gone up in the past year. In addition, the money continues to go to those that need it the least, like schools and large corporations, and not to those that need it most, like restaurants and smaller mom-and-pop stores and companies. It is also going to people who are unemployed and intend to stay that way as long as they are getting more take-home pay by not working, which also crushes small businesses. But, those aren’t the worst problems caused by the stimulus program and the deficit spending it encompasses.
As for long-term consequences, what is being intentionally ignored in this entire catastrophe created by the federal government is what happens when the huge debt and deficit spending comes due. The current national debt is around $19 trillion, and the interest on the national debt at current historically-low interest rates – 2.2 percent – is $378 billion, or about 8 percent of the budget. With the current frantic efforts to spend as much as possible before the next election in 2022, another $10 trillion is likely to be added to the deficit.
At the same time, interest rates are rising, and by the end of 2024 when I believe President Biden will leave office, the interest on the debt could well be as much as a $1 trillion a year. Where will that come from? Your pocket.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
