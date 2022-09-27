COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Student loan forgiveness could be a mistake

"I just wanted to ask one question," a man began as he spoke to then 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. "My daughter is getting out of school, I've saved all my money, she doesn't have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?"
"Of course not," Warren replied.
Warren had been touting a plan that would pay off the debt of those who owed money on student loans, and while Warren did not win the Democratic nomination, a version of the "student loan forgiveness" plan she envisioned has just become a reality. In August, President Biden announced a plan that would "forgive" $10,000 of student loan debt for those making less than $125,000.
The Penn Wharton School of Business summarized their findings on Biden's plan by saying, "We estimate that a one-time maximum debt forgiveness of $10,000 per borrower will cost around $300 billion," and added that, "Between 69 and 73 percent of the debt forgiven accrues to the top 60 percent of the income distribution."
Pair this with an article published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in 2019, which reported, "In recent years, the average college graduate with just a bachelor's degree earned about $78,000, compared to $45,000 for the average worker with only a high school diploma." So not only do college graduates make about $33,000 more per year than non-college graduates, but nearly three quarters of the debt "forgiveness" looks to be going to the top 60% of those eligible.
Let's be clear, Biden's plan does not "forgive" debt, it simply passes the debt from the debt holders to taxpayers as a whole - the majority of whom are not college graduates. So is this the fairness and equity many Democratic politicians speak of? Distributing the debt of higher income earners to all taxpayers - many of whom make much less than the average graduate? Even experts on Biden's side of the aisle are criticizing Biden's plan. Larry Summers, whose lengthy resume includes Secretary of the Treasury under President Clinton, former president of Harvard University, and director of the White House National Economic Council in the Obama administration, wrote that Biden's student loan forgiveness plan was "unreasonably generous."
He went on to say in a post on social media, "Student loan debt relief is spending that raises demand and increases inflation. It consumes resources that could be better used helping those who did not, for whatever reason, have the chance to attend college. It will also tend to be inflationary by raising tuitions." Summers spoke of the plan raising not only inflation, which is already burdening Americans, but tuition as well. If the universities know the government will step in to help cover the costs of education, why wouldn't they raise tuition? Biden's plan does nothing to solve underlying issues, and it seems it could make matters worse.
Was this an economic decision or a political one? If economics shows us how the country benefits, how this will quell the rise in tuition, and how economic growth will improve for every American.
This plan is an insult to blue collar America. To the welder, the electrician, the plumber, the very people who make society function - many of whom took out loans for vehicles, tools, and equipment and will now shoulder some of this student debt.
Like the man asked Elizabeth Warren, "What about those who paid their student debts?" or "What about those who will take out student loans next year, or five years from now?"
Where does it end?
Perhaps it never should have started.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
