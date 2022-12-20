COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Term limits are needed for Congress

In 1796, George Washington released his farewell address to the nation, announcing that he would step down from the presidency at the end of his second term. He set a precedent that lasted well over a century, until Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected to a third term in 1940.
In 1947, after FDR's passing and the end of World War II, Congress passed the 22nd Amendment, which imposed term limits on the presidency. The amendment was later ratified by the states in 1951.
Unfortunately Congress itself remains unchecked in this regard, and as a result we have career politicians who have been in Washington for decades.
In the Senate, Democrat Patrick Leahy has represented the state of Vermont for an astounding 47 years, while Republicans Chuck Grassley and Mitch McConnell have been in the Senate for 41 years and 37 years, respectively.
In the House, Republicans Hal Rogers and Chris Smith have both been in Congress for 41 years, while Democrats Steny Hoyer and Marcy Kaptur have represented their states for 41 years and 39 years, respectively. Current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has represented California for 34 years.
Among some of these career politicians loom accusations of things, such as insider trading, with Pelosi among others reportedly making large profits in the market, and McConnell under fire for ties with Chinese business.
The founding fathers staked their "Lives, Fortunes, and sacred Honor" to create this nation, but we now have career politicians who seem to put their livelihoods, their fortunes, and their positions of power over the best interests of our country.
Polls show that an overwhelming number of Americans - on both sides of the aisle - support term limits for Congress. One obstacle to achieving this is that Congress is not likely to pass these restrictions on themselves, as they did on the executive branch in 1947. Too many are still benefiting from their decades in office, and too many have friends and colleagues looking to follow in their footsteps.
So what are we to do? Is there any hope in getting a constitutional amendment to solidify term limits on Congress? As it turns out, there is.
Article V of the Constitution states, in part, "The Congress, whenever two thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution, or, on the Application of the Legislatures of two thirds of the several States, shall call a Convention for proposing Amendments, which, in either Case, shall be valid to all Intents and Purposes, as Part of this Constitution, when ratified by the Legislatures of three fourths of the several States, or by Conventions in three fourths thereof, as the one or the other Mode of Ratification may be proposed by the Congress;"
So while Congress generally proposes amendments to the Constitution, if two-thirds of state legislatures were in agreement, a proposed amendment could be brought before the country, and then ratified by either three-fourths of state legislatures or three-fourths of a state convention, bypassing the need for Congressional approval. It would be a tall order, given the high numbers needed for ratification, but in doing so we could send a message to Washington D.C. that the people still hold power.
In a government, as Lincoln put, "of the people, by the people, and for the people," we should place term limits on Congress in order to put an end to career politicians and usher new blood into the halls of Congress. By doing this we could have a better chance of tackling the corruption that frustrates so many Americans.
So what's stopping us?
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
