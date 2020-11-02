Antifa, or anti-fascists, as a group was founded with the intention of opposing right-wing extremist groups whom they claimed were trying to destroy the country. However, their spoken goals and their actual intentions seem to have very little in common.
Upon reading their manifesto, it becomes clear the real goal of the group is to undermine and overthrown each and every institution and social norm in this country. When you ask them in the street what they want while they are rioting, they reply “Tear it all the f*** down!” and “Destroy it all, you motherf****r!” and “What’s your name so I can pass it along for a home visit from my friends and me?” Interesting behavior for saviors.
The group has a very loose organizational structure, and is designed so each affiliate can operate on its own. Those running the individual cells are former '60s radicals and their younger acolytes, and they consist of a very small number of people. They are responsible for logistics and organizing operations. There is a larger group that is used to infiltrate legitimate protests and demonstrations. They are the scouts and people who make the calls and send the texts to the largest group of where and when they are to assemble. Then, as the sun goes down, this largest group has been assembled and joins in as a group to riot and burn. The tactic is designed to overwhelm the police and put them on the defensive. Then, when the crowd numbers are large enough, the crowd attacks the outnumbered and surrounded police with ammunition put in handy places earlier. It is very successful and is being used again and again.
So, the question is, how do you oppose and defend against this being done? Actually, all of the laws and methods necessary are already in place. They are just not being enforced and applied. Within the Justice Department and the FBI are a great many of the old cadre who worked for Obama, Bush and Clinton, and have not yet accepted that Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016. They hate him, and fear that another four years in the White House will see them all exposed and prosecuted. Their hope is to keep him from being reelected, because they know a Democratic president will dismiss all of the current investigations. Rather than enforce the law and face the consequences of their own actions, they would rather sit back and watch it all burn.
The solution to this and all of our social woes is another four years with Trump as president. Of course, that would further enrage those on the left, and the terrified bureaucrats might all get together and try for another soft coup and another impeachment. We have the surveillance apparatus that was used against candidate and then President Trump, which could be used to isolate and apprehend the leaders. We have the ability to use the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statutes to go after the funding and funders of the movement.
Very wonderful and useful laws, the RICO statues, in breaking criminal enterprises when used properly. I am a big fan of using them as intended, not against your political opponents. But then, I am on the right.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.