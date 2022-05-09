COLUMN: Point-Counterpoint: The Bible teaches freedom to choose

If you asked me to open or close an event in prayer, I’d be quick to tell you I’m not qualified to lead a silent prayer, much less deliver one out loud.
I do, however, have some knowledge of the 66 books that make up what we refer to today as the King James Version of the Holy Bible.
There are currently almost as many different versions of the Bible as there are denominations. For many, the books are believed to have been written under the guidance of what Christians believe to be the Holy Spirit by varying authors, decades apart, each providing written testimonies of their accounts of life beginning in the days before Jesus and leading up to the death of Christ.
The Holy Bible is divided into two books: the Old Testament, which begins in Genesis with an account of the creation and provides an account that leads up to the birth of the savior, son of man or son of God, Jesus of Nazareth; and the New Testament, which depicts life in ancient times during the life and the death of Jesus.
The Holy Bible and the unique and profound books contained within have been used throughout the centuries to influence culture, shape laws, and inspire faith for hundreds of millions of people. Providing a compass for moral living and basis for right and wrong, the Holy Bible has been used throughout the ages to guide mankind with our existence through life here on Earth.
The many different interpretations of the Holy Bible leave some to believe every word is true and accurate, without any flaw or misleadings, while others believe the books are stories or parables used as representations or examples of how to handle situations in our lives as they arise during our modern existence.
The Holy Bible is pretty clear about giving everyone “free will” to decide for themselves which path they chose to walk in this life. The debate on this, however, will probably continue for as long as life remains here on earth.
It seems to me that it is so easy anymore for people to find ways to disagree and argue over details that may not even matter in the grand scheme of things. You can easily place 10 different people in a room and get 10 different opinions of the words written within the context of the Holy Bible. It’s easy for me to see how relationships have been severed and wars have been fought throughout the ages to preserve the scriptures this book contains.
Throughout the centuries and continuing today, a battle does exist beneath the surface between good and evil in our lives. I can see a decline in society as our morals have become relaxed throughout the years. The further we stray as a society from the words within the Holy Bible, the more we collapse in our ability to function as the “one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all” that our forefathers so proudly pledged their lives to provide, defend and protect.
The words within the Holy Bible are a great way to pattern a person's life and find peace and comfort in times of need. Declaring the Christian Bible the "State Book" feels forced, and it goes against the “free will” premise the Bible stands upon.
In my America, we still have the freedom of religion guaranteed us within our Bill of Rights.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
