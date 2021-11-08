COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: There are pros and cons to making Election Day a national holiday

National Election Day rolls around every four years and falls on the first Tuesday in November. With the exception of employers, who doesn’t want another paid day off? Many states have already declared National Election Day a civic holiday, which is an occasion to commemorate America's history, celebrate our rights and responsibilities as citizens, and learn about our constitutional ideals.
The idea of combining Veterans Day with National Election Day has been brought up for debate, but that doesn’t make much sense. Veterans deserve a day that stands on its own without the distractions that come with arriving at the polls and casting votes.
Twelve federal holidays are recognized each year: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas. National Election Day would make a 13th and it would only be observed once every four years and would help ensure voters could avoid the stresses of time constraints and other factors that hinder their ability to vote.
Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Costa Rica, and Mexico receive high voter turnout due to universal voting and time off. Making Election Day a national holiday will increase voter turnout by enabling more people to vote. The U.S. ranks 26th out of 32 for voter among Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development countries. However, making National Election Day a holiday will disadvantage low-income and blue-collar workers. Federal law doesn’t require private employers to give employees paid holidays. A part-time hourly worker is more likely to have multiple jobs, none of which are likely to offer time off.
Another positive: This would turn the day into a celebration of democracy. Election Day is a holiday in Puerto Rico. Caravans are joyful, noisy parades of cars festooned with flags and other decorations that stream through the streets ahead of an election and are credited with the island’s over 80 percent turnout. In Australia, where voting is mandatory, elections are celebrated with parties and barbecues, resulting in turnout rates around 90 percent. The idea that “voting should be a celebration, not a chore” is one argument for turning Election Day into a national holiday.
Changing the laws and individual policies would be more effective ways to help people vote. According to the AFL-CIO, 30 states require employers to allow employees time off for voting. Arizona, for example, allows employees who do not have three consecutive hours before or after work when the polls are open to take paid time off to vote at the start or end of work days. Creating laws in all states that let people vote before or after work would be more effective than a holiday.
Making weekday elections a holiday would align the U.S. with other countries. Pew Research Center found 71 percent of Democrats and 59 percent of Republicans support that. A survey showed U.S. adults would rather have a federal holiday on Election Day than on Christmas Eve, the Friday after Thanksgiving, or St. Patrick’s Day. But other solutions would more reliably increase turnout. Automatic voter registration, same-day registration, early voting, no-excuse absentee voting, restoring voting rights to former felons, improved civics education, and voter outreach would all improve participation. Trying one of these alternatives would avoid the negative economic impact of closing businesses for Election Day.
In true American fashion, I say we take the day off, cast our votes, then stock up the ice chests with beer, fire up and thaw out the grill, gather with friends and neighbors while we argue and/or celebrate the individual we choose as commander in chief for the next four years.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
