COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Throwing money at inflation won't stop it

In economics, "inflation" refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.
How do you get a job and mess up everything? Our current administration is quite at peace, at home and within its wheelhouse throwing jet fuel on an already-out-of-control dumpster fire of spending, spending and more spending. "Toss another trillion at it" seems to be the only answer to every problem that presents itself. Coronavirus relief? Throw a couple trillion at it. Infrastructure? Throw a couple of trillion at it.
Listening to the news as I type this, I hear an announcement that the House has passed a $1.75 trillion spending bill economists believe will raise inflation 2.2 percent over the next decade. I understand this has to move to the Senate and still has obstacles to overcome before it’s passed, but it’s more of the same "print-money" solutions typical of this administration.
The influx of all the newly printed money has created a problem for every aspect of our economy. As American business owners braced for the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns that came along with it, they began downsizing and even altogether closing their businesses. Employees were furloughed or fired, orders for goods and supplies to operate their businesses were canceled or not made at all. The dominoes began to tumble one after the other, affecting suppliers, logistic companies that move the goods and supplies, and the trucking and shipping companies that actually handle the goods and supplies en route from manufacturers to the end users.
Trillions printed and distributed as coronavirus relief began to hit American families as what was packaged and sold to taxpayers as "stimulus checks" about the same time vaccinations were becoming more common, prompting Americans to get out of their houses and rejoin the economy within their communities. Hit with an unexpected demand, the businesses that had closed or reduced their operations have been resuscitated, but are unable to meet the demand they’re now facing. The suppliers now can’t keep up. Demand goes up, supply goes down, and voilà: inflation.
According to the Consumer Price Index, American families are now paying roughly 6.2 percent more for their needs than they were 12 months ago – the largest 12-month increase since 1990. Inflation is hitting American families where it hurts the most. Bacon prices are up 20 percent; egg prices, 12 percent; gasoline has increased 50 percent; appliances, 15 percent; and a used car costs 26 percent or more.
Looking at last year’s Thanksgiving dinner, which was the cheapest in over a decade, versus this year’s Thanksgiving dinner. There might be sticker shock at the grocery store among consumers this year. The typical American shopping list of turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a vegetable tray, and ingredients for pumpkin pie and whipped cream have increased 6 percent or more within the past year.
We can all be hopeful that the blistering pace of the current inflation is beginning to slow and level off. All experts agree it has settled in and will be with us for a while.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
