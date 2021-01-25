It is now a matter of record how each of the states handled the COVID-19 pandemic from March through December 2020.
States like New York, New Jersey, California, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon and others, all of which have Democrat governors, instituted draconian and brutal measures in their states by locking them down and severely curtailing the rights of their citizens.
Other states, like Texas, Florida, Alabama, and more, all of which have Republican governors, instituted only those restrictions that were necessary and protected the most vulnerable. Florida and New York are emblematic of what happened, those two are good examples of the differences between the two approaches.
Against the advice of his medical advisers, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent COVID-19-positive patients back into nursing homes, where the most vulnerable and likely to catch and die from the disease are located. He locked his state down and closed schools, and damaged the economy. His restrictions helped those businesses he likes, while gutting bars and gyms and restaurants. None of those restrictions were based on science or facts, but on the governor's whims - and, in my opinion, who contributed most to his election and reelection campaigns. He demanded and then refused the help from the federal government, preferring instead to criticize federal efforts over helping the citizens of his state.
Florida's governor isolated nursing homes and surged personal protective equipment to those facilities first. He shut down only those businesses and services known to spread the disease, and prepared his hospitals and medical personnel to receive and treat those who became sick. His restrictions where based on science and were deemed to be the least obstructive, and were as light and as temporary as could be managed. He kept open the bars and restaurants and gyms, and encouraged people to go outside and breathe fresh air, which is known to be safe and healthy. He kept his schools open and continued as before, with only the few restrictions that are required. He asked for and accepted the help of the federal governments to the betterment of his citizens.
So, how have the two states done since March 2020? Florida has seen a decline in its economy on the order of about 25 percent, mostly in the area of tourism, which is the major driver of the Florida economy. However, the restaurants and everything else are open and the economy is slowly recovering, despite the expected resurgence of the virus in the colder months. Now York's economy is in the toilet, and people are fleeing for, of all places, Florida. Even if the governor of New York and other northern cities don't know how stupid they are being, their citizens do.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.