COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Tough on crime or smart on crime?

Crime and punishment are big business in Oklahoma.
In fact, according to worldatlas.com, “The U.S. has the highest incarceration rate in the world, at 655 prisoners per 100,000 people. Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Mississippi hold the highest incarceration rates nationwide, with a respective 1,079, 1,052, and 1,039 per 100,000 people in jail. In U.S. prisons, racial disparities persist, and numbers of women are on the rise.”
The article goes on to report: “Oddly enough, these high incarceration rates do not necessarily correlate to higher crime levels. Instead, the main reason for such a high incarceration rate is the long amount of time American inmates are kept in prison.”
So, Oklahoma’s “tough on crime” stance gives us the highest rate of incarceration in the nation, and among the highest in the world. So, are Okies inherently more dangerous, violent, or inclined to criminality than any other state in the union? No; in fact, 13 states have a higher homicide rate – the average for all being 5.1 per 100,000, and Oklahoma’s is 6.1. For nonviolent crime, we know Oklahoma has a high percentage of nonviolent offenders incarcerated.
The Oklahoma-based Criminal Justice and Mercy Ministries, cjmm.org, reports that, “In Oklahoma, slightly more than half of the men we incarcerate are incarcerated for a nonviolent offense. In Oklahoma, 72% of the women we incarcerate are incarcerated for a nonviolent offense.”
We also have moved from having state mental hospitals to state prisons as mental hospitals. The CJMM report goes on,:“40% of the men we incarcerate have a diagnosed mental illness; 70% of the women we incarcerate have a diagnosed mental illness; 55% of prison inmates in Oklahoma are considered to have a “serious and/or debilitating mental illness.”
To add insult to incarceration, The World Atlas report goes on to report, “Plus, it is tough to get out of the criminal justice system once inside it. In 2016, the U.S. Sentencing Commission studied over 25,000 federal offenders over eight years and found almost half were arrested again for another crime or for violating supervision conditions.”
I did have some personal involvement with the criminal justice system on two occasions. First, I taught a class at the federal penitentiary in El Reno, and second, I taught a group of pre-release inmates at the minimum-security facility in Springer. I learned a few things with those experiences, one of which was that inmates are not happy people. Another is that prisons are not places that pursue rehabilitation or “correction” so much as control and punishment.
Part of that punishment is instilling hopelessness instead of a positive future orientation. I heard, especially at the Springer facility, from men – all men at both facilities – that between court costs, fines, delayed child support, and often a felony conviction, they had significant debt upon release and diminished job prospects due to the felony conviction. And each of these men were convicted for nonviolent offenses. I didn’t do a formal survey, but I would expect 90% of those convictions were for drug use, possession, and some for distribution. The CJMM report noted above states the average inmate comes out of prison with a $10,000 debt – and a big dose of hopelessness.
Since I was there, the ODOC has implemented a pre-release planning program systemwide. That policy was dated June 15, 2022, just last month. It was over five years ago that I participated in the pilot project at Springer and saw what a difference that can make. Even with that, though, being tough on crime instead of smart on crime is hurting our state. We can do better. Let’s do that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
