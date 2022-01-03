There is nothing that sickens me more than the hatred of a man or woman for the mere color of his or her skin, or the difference in their culture.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Those words, delivered by Dr. Martin Luther King as part of the famous “I Have a Dream” speech given on Aug. 28, 1963, during the March on Washington, still resonate with a reverence that makes the finer hairs on the back of my neck stand up and brings chills to the rest of my body.
Those powerful words, along with the entirety of Dr. King’s speech, were spoken before the 250,000 civil rights workers in attendance of the March on Washington that day, and it was given to address equality for African Americans and racism as a whole.
If you are being real and honest, no matter what ethnicity you happen to be, you’d most likely say that you have, in fact, experienced racism in one form or another during your lifetime. You may be guilty of being racist or prejudiced. You may have, at some point, been a victim of someone else's racism or preconceived thoughts about you. Maybe both apply to you.
The words, the jokes, the thoughts, the hate associated with racism – they're ugly. They are the ugliest of chapters in our history as a nation.
The mistreatment of our fellow Americans, fellow human beings, should have never happened. You can’t convince me that hate is anything other than taught behavior. We’re not born to hate one another for differences. We’re born to love, to embrace, to celebrate, to learn from, and to learn to understand our differences.
Hate is taught, and it’s obviously and apparently more common in places where it’s been passed down through generations and tolerated as acceptable.
From the Ku Klux Klan, the Arian Brotherhood, and other similar, Caucasian-based hate groups, to the Black Panthers, the New Black Panthers, Black Lives Matter, and other Black hate groups, America’s days of racism and division are not behind us. It’s not even in the shadows of the softened version of America that we call political correctness. It’s in full display, playing out across our nation on a regular basis.
Unless you were under a rock during the summer of 2020, you’re familiar with the Minneapolis arrest of a career criminal turned modern-day saint, George Floyd. In an unfortunate turn of events, Floyd, a Black man with a lengthy history of violence and non-violent arrests, lost his life at the hands of white police officers doing their jobs.
Floyd’s death ignited a powder-keg of pent-up frustrations within African American communities across the country, who are tired of being targeted and treated differently for the color of their skin. Cities burned, lives were lost or forever altered, and properties looted, vandalized or destroyed over the only fact that mattered in this case: Another Black man was killed at the hands of white police officers.
America is absolutely a racist society. Until we can overlook what makes us different, find our common ground and accept one another as the brothers and sisters who we were intended to be, that ugly division will unfortunately continue to be part of who we are.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
