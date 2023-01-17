COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: U.S. should make a difference at border

We recently learned the leaders of Mexico, Canada, and the United States met to discuss many issues, and on the list of topics to consider, one was border security.
Much has been made of the influx of desperate people crossing our southern border, with many making the call from afar that these people are all "illegals." For one thing, people are not illegal. For another thing, the U.S. is a signatory of the UN convention against torture, which is what many of those who seek asylum are claiming they face.
We are legally - and morally - obligated to determine the validity of the claims. This process is being overwhelmed by the number of people, men, women, and children, coming across our border seeking asylum.
Here is a mind exercise: What would it take for you to decide to uproot your family and walk 100 miles to a different location, 500 miles, 1,000 plus miles? Would armed gangs threatening the life of your child be sufficient? Lack of food and/or water? Repeated floods or other severe weather events?
All of these have been put forth as reasons for immigration/seeking asylum. Bottom line is we have a serious problem at our southern border that has been festering and growing for decades, and one would think serious people would make every effort to find some solutions. Those solutions should be considered for short-term fixes and long-term fixes.
There are a number of short-term fixes that have been proposed to include increasing border patrol staffing, use of electronic monitors, increasing the number of immigration judges and staff/case workers to other, more draconian and less humane efforts, as we've seen over the past few years.
But what of the long-term fixes?
What can we do that might have an impact that would keep those people at home? That is what I would like to see, people staying where they are and not feeling the need to uproot themselves and their family to flee their country. What makes sense to me is the U.S. partnering with the governments of the countries from where those seeking asylum are coming from to support them in finding solutions.
The problems actually extend beyond the border to other so called Northern Triangle countries - El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala. The U.S. could work with their governments to dispel the misinformation provided by the cartels - and some U.S. allies of the cartels - that we have an "open border," which is not true, and provide the facts of who can apply and who cannot. We need to provide that information through an aggressive PR campaign to get the word out.
Another step we could take would be to re-establish in-country processing to permit those in danger an option to apply for asylum in their home countries. This would avoid the dangerous trek that too many set out on based on bad information.
From "The Hill" we get this suggestion, "Providing foreign aid to Northern Triangle countries is a must. We should also offer U.S. advisors who can assist the countries' judicial and law enforcement institutions with the implementation of reforms that will strengthen those institutions. Finally, Congress ought to pass legislation that funds initiatives to fight corruption and criminal violence in Northern Triangle countries, and funds educational and agricultural programs."
We could do these things and make a difference at the border and in people's lives. It would require people of goodwill working together to get this done. Do we have the political will to do so? I doubt it, but we can all encourage those in power to do the right thing. Let's do that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
