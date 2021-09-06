COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Universal healthcare isn't socialism

At one time or another, everyone in the U.S. needs health care, and the disparity between those who have money and health insurance and those who have neither is tremendous.
The U.S. is the only country among "developed" nations that does not have some form of universally available health care. There are dozens of countries that do, and some may surprise you, such as Botswana and Tunisia, India and Malaysia, as well as Norway and Britain. A total of 75 countries worldwide have been able to devise a system of health care that covers all their citizens from birth to death. Of those countries, only 11 are considered "socialist" and have socialism written in their constitutions. Of those 11 countries, only four of them are on the developed country list, with China and India being the largest.
What is socialism anyway? As defined, it is "an economic and political system where the community or state owns the general means of production." Using that definition, it is clear that the U.S. - and most of the developed countries - are not socialist, and never will be. Therefore, health care for all is not socialism. The term is used a lot and almost always in a negative way by those who have a political agenda and want to scare people into believing a program is bad or "un-American."
Health care for all is not bad. It is a form of social insurance, the cost of which is shared by all the members of the community and has three principal components: 1. Universal access to health services; 2. Health services that are of high quality; and 3. Receiving health services does not put people at risk of financial harm or bankruptcy.
Most Americans can relate to any of these three elements, especially the third. For instance, "In 2015, the Kaiser Family Foundation found that medical bills made one million adults declare bankruptcy. Its survey found that 26 percent of Americans aged 18 to 64 struggled to pay medical bills. According to the U.S. Census, that's 52 million adults. The survey found that 2 percent, or 1 million, said they declared bankruptcy that year."
Another study reported that over 50 percent of all bankruptcies were due to medical bills. Compare that to these countries as reported by RIP Medical Debt "In the UK, Japan, Taiwan, France, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, not a single person claimed bankruptcy due to medical bills between 2011 and 2017."
It would seem prudent to look at these countries and see what they have in common. The answer is single-payer health insurance. We could have that here in the U.S., but I expect we won't - at least, not anytime soon - because we are in a country where those with the gold set the rules.
Big insurance companies don't want it to happen. The median pay of a health care CEO in 2020 was more than $9 million, up from 2018 and 2019. The top three health insurance CEOs received an average of $26.9 million. They don't want to give that up, so it will be lobbied against and portrayed as "socialism" so people will be afraid.
It is not socialism. It would be like "Medicare for all" and a single payer, the government, would pay the bills, not own the hospitals. That's very simplified, but that's the case of it. For a local application, look at W.W. Hastings Hospital and the CN clinics. If you are a Cherokee citizen, you can go there and receive excellent treatment, with little or no cost and no risk of bankruptcy. That seems like a good model, but it's not socialism.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
