COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Unless we vote, new gerrymandering will offer Oklahoma same old corruption

As we close in on the end of a tumultuous year, we look ahead and try to peer through the fog of the unknown and predict what will happen next year. That is quite a feat if we accomplish it! I'm not one for making predictions about what might happen 11 months from now. What I do know is that 11 months back, I would not have predicted what is happening today.
There are some things we do know now that will impact what occurs in the coming year's elections. One given is that Oklahoma is a very red state. Republicans rule up and down the line of elected officials and have done so for years, so history would suggest that will continue.
One compelling reason for believing that to be true is that recent maps created by the Republican majority have gerrymandered our districts to minimize the voice of voters that might want change. You might buy the line that this is "non-partisan" and the lines were drawn based on population and to "maintain appropriate urban and rural representation while protecting multibillion dollar investments in Oklahoma's military installations and surrounding communities," as stated by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. He and his Republican colleagues go on ad infinitum about the "openness" of the process and assuring us all that they had no ulterior motive. But then you might read that the only competitive congressional seat, District 5 in Oklahoma City, has been redrawn to add rural voters so that it, too, will be safely in the R column.
And those "non-partisan" staffers that did the leg work? Well, the Oklahoman reported that one day after leaving his post as the director of redistricting, Keith Beall went to work for the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma. One day! Non-partisan? What a joke.
Plus, another staffer - both state employees that you and I paid for, Taylor Broyles, a former staffer for Rep. Bice's campaign, was reported in the same story to have left her job as a Senate staffer/redistricting assistant to take "a job with CMA Strategies, a Republican consulting firm that had submitted maps to be considered for new state and federal districts." That is not illegal, but it sure smells of corruption.
Speaking of corruption, some might get tired of the Rs being in charge if they pay attention to how they use their positions of authority. For example: "A state representative - Terry O'Donnell - was accused Friday in a grand jury indictment of misusing his power to change the law so his wife could become a tag agent." And then, while not illegal, our governor had his mortgage company designated as a "bank." As reported by The Oklahoman "The governor-elect has gone to great lengths to separate himself from a company he built from the ground up and to reassure the public there is not a conflict of interest," Harder said. Excuse my skepticism.
Plus, that very bank received over $876,000 in "job creation" state dollars and now wants even more. According to The Frontier, "a spokeswoman for Gateway First Bank said the company is seeking a 10-year contract through the Quality Jobs program that would require the company to create 90 new qualifying jobs with an average annual salary of around $80,000 over the course of three years."
Ninety times $80,000 equals over $7 million! They won't show us their plan, it is "exempt," but "trust me" they say. Now we know who owns the bank and who pays their salaries. My prediction for 2022? More of the same. That is unless we vote differently. Let's do that!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
