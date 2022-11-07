COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Vote to save Social Security, Medicare

If you are reading this on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, you know today is the day.
If you are registered to vote and haven't done so early, now is the time. Today, we look to the voting booth to determine our future and what kind of country we're going to be. What kind of legacy we leave for future generations. We do that with ballots, not bullets.
Our history is one of peaceful, mostly, transitions of power and the acceptance of the outcome. When the people have spoken, even when we don't like the outcome, we've always adhered to that basic idea of democracy. Of course, there are policy implications for our actions/votes. We've seen the impact of policy over the past four years here in Cherokee Nation and across the state: Returning comity to the body politic, and embracing tribal partners as allies, not enemies, are two such actions that can take place. Which candidate do you think will get this done?
Recognizing the value of public education, a universal benefit available to all and one most of us have benefited from is another. I'd make the case that we all benefit from it in one way or another. Wouldn't it be nice if we could look forward to bipartisan legislation and begin the work of bringing people together, rejecting the "us vs. them" mentality, and embracing the "we, all of us together" attitude? We are, after all, brothers and sisters. Looking back over the past four years, which candidate do you think would be most likely to have that type of approach?
Vote accordingly. The painful divisions we've endured has gone on too long, and we need leaders who can change the trajectory. Likewise, we need to support public education and keep our tax dollars that we willingly pay for schools, in the schools where we live, the public schools. Vouchers take your dollars and send them to those who choose a private education. That is their choice, but it mainly occurs in larger cities, not Tahlequah. At the federal level, we have choices to make, too, choosing to vote for candidates who will work for Oklahomans, not Big Pharma or other vested interests.
Did you know our current congressional representatives voted "no" to cheaper insulin, Medicare drug negotiations, child tax credits, the voting rights act, and privacy for women seeking health care? Well, they did. They have openly said they are also planning - if returned to majority power - to gut Social Security and Medicare. That is a documented fact from the Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2022, espoused by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who said, "If Republicans win control of the House... the GOP will use raising the debt limit as leverage to force spending cuts -which could include cuts to Medicare and Social Security - and limit additional funding to Ukraine."
The Senate plan for balancing the budget calls for more tax cuts for the wealthy, and you guessed it, "sunsetting" Social Security and Medicare. They are now denying it, but it was clearly and plainly stated by Sen. Rick Scott in his 11-point plan to "rescue America." Here's what he wrote before saying he didn't do any such thing: "All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again."
That includes Social Security and Medicare. If you are one of the 66 million U.S. citizens who benefit from, and value, those programs, vote accordingly. If we work together, there's nothing we can't do. Vote to make that happen and support candidates with a plan to help, not just say "no." Today is the day to make a difference.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
