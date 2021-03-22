"The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude" (The United States Constitution, Amendment 15).
I had to think about this a little longer than usual because it is both a very simple and very complex issue. The above quote is really the only time it this explicitly addressed in the Constitution, but does it imply a right to vote? Probably not. While the Constitution does not specifically give us the right to vote, as it does with other rights, the Supreme Court has consistently seen things differently.
In the 1972 decision in Dunn v. Blumstein, Justice Marshall stated, “In decision after decision, this Court has made clear that a citizen has a constitutionally protected right to participate in elections on an equal basis with other citizens in the jurisdiction.” And again, in the 1974 Richardson v. Ramirez case, Justice Rehnquist wrote: “Because the right to vote ‘is of the essence of a democratic society, and any restrictions on that right strike at the heart of representative government,’… voting is a ‘fundamental’ right.”
The above quote is from a very intelligent article on The Colleges of Law website. I can’t say it more clearly than they did. What I will say is there are those among us who are attempting to twist the meaning of who a voter is and what qualifies that person to vote for political purposes. The calls to naturalize huge swaths of illegal aliens in this country has turned into a full-court media blitz. Anyone who disagrees with this is called a racist and a bigot. Once again, our speech is being controlled, which is designed to control how we think. Belief in and obedience to the law has become a running joke among those on television and in politics that we look to for information and help.
What would such a naturalization mean to this country? A current calculation is that it will create as many as 40 million – in my opinion, 40,000,000 new Democratic voters congregated in areas of the country that have traditionally voted for Republicans, beginning in the big cities in Texas, Florida and Georgia.
How does that help America and Americans? It isn’t designed to help this country or the people living here. This effort is designed to cement the Democratic Party in power. Three-and-a-half-million – that’s 3,500,000 new Democratic voters with new Democratic representatives and senators, creating permanent control of Congress by the Democratic Party. Then, they can pack the Supreme Court unopposed.
Is this a conspiracy theory, as some claim? I don’t know. Look around, and you tell me. But it sure does look that way to me and to a growing number of people.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
