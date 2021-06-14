During World War 2, the U.S. endured blackouts from 1939 to 1945, over years years of inconvenience. During that time, there were over 407,000 U.S. citizens, mostly soldiers, killed. The cause of the blackout, a “public policy,” was the fear of an invader – one that was already rampant in Europe and was about to strike the U.S. in Hawaii.
During that time, there were “wardens” of the civil defense that went around their local towns and cities to ensure compliance. Citizens had to cover their windows, turn out their lights, whatever it took to maintain darkness. They surely didn’t want to guide that invader into their cities or towns or country! According to an article in “Meet America,” most citizens considered participation a “patriotic duty” and willingly complied, even though it was only marginally effective and very disruptive.
Imagine that: considering a public policy that was expected to help prevent death and destruction a “patriotic duty"!
Fast forward to recent times, when another invader was threatening our shores, killing people in the thousands and then the hundreds of thousands. As of today, over 600,000 Americans have lost their lives to this invader. But instead of stepping up and acknowledging the threat and agreeing to a little inconvenience – in some cases, significant inconvenience – a call to action and an effort to stop the invasion was called “fascism” or “government overreach.”
Instead of asking, “How can I help?” citizens armed with weapons of military caliber went to some of our state capitols and threatened their leaders with death. Others marched, carrying signs and fomenting angry protests to avoid the “onerous burden” of not being able to get their hair cut or nails done.
Joe Walsh (The Eagles) wrote a song, “Life’s Been Good to Me So Far,” which ends with a ditty called “A Flock of Wah Wahs” (it’s on Youtube). It seems to me that many of our fellow citizens, instead of seeing public policy as a reflection of a patriotic duty as our for-fathers and mothers did when invaded, have turned into a flock of “Wah Wahs.” The families and friends of the over 600,000 of our fellow citizens who have died may have felt inconvenienced, too, but they would have done just about anything to prevent their loved ones' death. That is what that particular public policy was attempting to do: prevent death. I was frankly amazed at the angry reaction to the inconvenience of lockdowns and a simple mask. “What, me help? You’re asking me to do something I don’t want to do? Hell, no!”
So, what of our other restrictive public policies? Is it my “liberty” that is being taken when I follow a speed limit? Are my “rights” being impinged when I pull over to let an ambulance or fire truck go past? Are my freedoms being taken from me when I put on a seatbelt? Where does this notion of public policy being an infringement stop? We’ve seen a large majority of Americans being in favor of a few reasonable gun restrictions like background checks and red flag laws. Those, too, are seen as unacceptable by the vocal few, many of whom are armed and use that “freedom” to intimidate others. I’d like to have seen how those brave patriots would have handled Iwo Jima.
I didn’t like the “lockdown,” either, or wearing a mask, but like our forefathers and mothers, I felt a patriotic duty. We are, after all, truly all in this together. This latest invader, while unseen, is a formidable foe that can be defeated if we work together. Let’s do that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
