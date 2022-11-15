COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: We need to let teachers teach

Most of us have heard the old saying, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it," a quote generally attributed to George Santayana.
Another, less well-known, may be more accurate: "History repeats itself, but in such cunning disguise that we never detect the resemblance until the damage is done." This one is attributed to Sydney J. Harris.
These quotes get at the importance of knowing history. I recently was reading the biography of Ulysses S. Grant, Confederate War general and president of the United States. That history clearly reveals the dangers associated with division and the eerily similar circumstances, then from 1859 with the lead up to the Civil War, through reconstruction, to what we are seeing today: the racial animosity, hate and anger spewed, and the cleaving of the social fabric that knits us together.
It was an ugly time that led to much death and destruction. Harsh language was used; demeaning caricatures of politicians and their followers were prolific. Families split along political lines and "brother against brother" fought in the war. Was it painful to read? Yes, it was. Did it cause me harm? No, it did not. Should that book be banned because it reveals that white people enslaved Black people? Should Cherokees turn away from reading this history because our ancestors, too, enslaved others? Would it cause emotional harm to our children if they know the truth? Should school teachers - especially history teachers - be held accountable for teaching the truth of history, or do we need it sanitized to save our children from some perceived injury?
Some politicians think we are so dainty, that our children are so vulnerable to emotional harm from such information, that a law needs to be passed to protect us and them. HB 1775 is that law. The language of the law seems relatively benign and begs the question, "Why was this necessary?"
According to the author of the law, he was responding to requests from parents. I couldn't find any information about what they were requesting relief from, but the language of the law suggests learning history can be harmful with eight points of concern that a student might feel hurt or guilty somehow. One section specifically requires concepts be excluded that might cause "any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex."
And it is the State Board of Education that can sanction for any violation. We've seen that power used as a cudgel against the Tulsa and Mustang school systems. It wasn't their local board, but the state board that decided they'd violated the law and downgraded their accreditation. Teachers who have raised their voice in opposition to the law have been labeled as "radicals" for wanting to be able to teach without this law hanging over them. We have a teacher shortage, yet our Legislature writes laws that essentially tie their hands and prevent teaching about racism, sexism, race riots, and murders.
If one child complains or one parent complains, what happens? What's the message? "We don't trust you" to do what you've been trained to do, and we hired you to do seems to me to be the message. How many "radical" teachers do you know? I'd say zero. Zealous about teaching? Yes. Radical? Hardly.
Let's let teachers teach with hands free. They do not set out to harm our kids. If parents have a problem, take it to the teacher or principal or superintendent, not a distant legislator from some other part of the state telling us how to run things here. That is not local control.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
