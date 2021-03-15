"A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed" (Amendment 2, The Constitution of the United States).
You can read into the above words whatever you like, but after reading many of the papers left by the writer and signers of the Constitution, I think the words are clear. And as a retired English professor, I think the words become even more clear.
“A well-regulated militia” is plainly a reference to the Minutemen and how they were called to duty from their civilian occupations. Today, our “well-regulated militia” consists of the National Guard in every state in the country. So, “being necessary to the security of a free State” is an explanation of why the well-regulated militia is needed. The active-duty armed forces – the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Space Force and Coast Guard – and Reserves are for the purpose of protecting our borders and extending wars abroad so they don’t have to be fought on our soil. The Posse Comitatus Act of Congress restricts the use of the active-duty military to those specific purposes.
That is where the well-regulated militia comes in. In cases of public insurrection, natural disaster and other civil need, the governor of a state may activate his or her National Guard forces to help manage the disaster. In some cases, these National Guard forces can be pulled onto active duty upon orders from the president, but only in extenuating circumstances – like war or threat of war – at which time they become regular active-duty forces until released. This is the “well-regulated militia” that can become “necessary to the security of a free State” as quoted above. The first two sections of this Amendment describe what the government is allowed to do, while the last two parts are intended for a different purpose and to send an entirely different message.
The third part of this Amendment is a limitation on what the government is allowed to do. Thus, “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms” is a message to future governments that the people have the right to have arms of their own outside of the government and outside of government control. The fourth part, “shall not be infringed,” is directed squarely at future governments that believe they have the right to confiscate and control the arms of citizens, as the British had done to the colonists. This injunction in no way gives government the ability or right to infringe on the lawful ownership of weapons by citizens of this country.
The left has been whittling and carving at this Amendment for generations, but the words have not changed. What has changed is the hysteria gun opponents now employ in trying to disarms citizens, while simultaneously releasing and arming increasing numbers of criminals into the population.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
