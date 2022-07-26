COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: What to do about the homeless

Homelessness is a vexing problem and has always been a vexing problem. It is more complicated than poverty, although that is a major issue in these times of high rents and low wages plus the impact of inflation.
Most of us don't know what it's like to not have a safe, warm, or cool place to lay our heads at night, a sanctuary where we can go read or watch TV or just sit quietly. But we see those folks who do live that reality every day and night. If you walk along the History Trail downtown, you see them lounging on benches or at the tables at the picnic pavilion. Some wonder, "With all the 'help wanted' ads, why don't they get a job?" Others think, "But for the grace of God go I." Others think, "Why doesn't someone do something?" Well, there are a lot of "someones" wanting to do something and are trying different ideas, some right here in Tahlequah.
The Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless has been around for a few years, since 2015, when Jay Jones, president of the group, reported to the Cherokee Phoenix, "after Jones heard from an individual who was experiencing homelessness and struggled to get a job because of it. 'He told us the first thing that needed to happen that would have helped him would have been a place to take a shower and a place to eat and a place to get some clean clothes to wear,' he said." And according to Ed Blanchard, case manager for TACH, 26% of their clients are homeless and the other 74% are at risk of homelessness and/or experiencing food insecurity. He went on to report their numbers are growing, with June 2022 setting a record for the number of meals provided, 3,293. They haven't seen that volume since the depths of the pandemic in December 2020.
These stories have a common thread: the lack of resources, or specifically, money. If a person has the money to pay rent, the water and electric bills, have clothes, and do laundry - those basics of living we take for granted - that person probably has a job, or can find one. Without that, people are in trouble, especially those with children. But frankly, the largest group at risk of homelessness are single adults.
Some communities are experimenting with a guaranteed income. In fact, over 50 cities currently have projects trying this approach. From Birmingham, Alabama, to Madison, Wisconsin, there are programs, each with its own set of rules and trying to address the issues noted above. Since there are so many causes of homelessness and food insecurity, from mental illness, substance abuse to veterans with PTSD, there are several different approaches to address each community's unique situation.
As reported in the TDP on July 20, Mayor Catron outlined that Tahlequah has children who are homeless, couch surfing, or worse. What if Tahlequah started small and initiated a pilot project something like they're doing in Santa Clara, California: "The County of Santa Clara's Basic Income Pilot provides up to $1,000 per month to up to 2,500 young people who are aging out of foster care." Now they're adults at risk!
For younger kids who are homeless, the city could partner with the schools, DHS, OJA, and other child-serving agencies to establish eligibility criteria and how to get the money to the kids. I know money is pulled in many different directions, but helping kids at risk can have many benefits for all of us. Is a line item in the city budget out of the question? I don't know, but other cities have done "something." What is our something?
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
