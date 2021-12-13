We use the word "crisis" a lot: an economic crisis, a climate crisis, a social crisis. In many of those instances, the word does fit the situation. According to the dictionary, crisis means "a time of intense difficulty, trouble or danger." By that definition, it's clear that what's happening at our southern border does, indeed, constitute a crisis - one of many.
Those people at the border who are trying to enter the U.S. are also experiencing a crisis of their own. Consider the mother who was interviewed and told of the drug cartel that threatened to kill her and her children after having already killed her husband. Or the people from Haiti who were displaced following the earthquake there, with no food, no running water, no electricity and no hope. Or the families in Honduras whose homes and farms were buried under mud after a hurricane - one of two that hit their country.
Unlike the U.S. where we have FEMA and infrastructure sufficient to respond to catastrophe, these countries are poor and don't have the capacity to respond. Sometimes they don't have the will to respond, so the families, mothers, fathers and children, languish in mud and squalor. Basic things we take for granted every day are not available, such as safe drinking water, sanitary plumbing, food and basic shelter. So those families have no hope - except the U.S.
In the book and movie "A Time to Kill," the lawyer paints a picture with words - a master wordsmith taking the jury with him to consider a child that has been beaten, raped and thrown over a bridge to die. He asked them to close their eyes and imagine that little girl - around 9, as I recall - and then to imagine "that's your daughter or granddaughter or friend." The point of that exercise was to have the jury empathize with the father.
Now it is our turn to seek empathy, to ask what would we do to extend hope to our children? If we had nothing, and had been threatened with murder of our children, what would we do? Would we walk a mile to safety? Ten miles? A thousand miles? Would we drop our children down a wall after we've scaled it, hoping and praying that the goodness of people on the other side will mean a better life for our child? Would we risk swimming across a river at night? How desperate must a mother or father be to do that? One can imagine and then reconsider what we call a "crisis" at our southern border.
Our crisis is one of organization and capacity, and in some cases, of will. Will I care for those children in a safe and secure and clean environment, or will I send them to cages packed tight with other kids sleeping on the floor? In the richest country in the world, can we afford now to do what we've done before? Or would we prefer that billionaires keep their luxuries and spaceships, instead of paying a fair share that would provide resources to solve the "crisis?"
There's a story in the Christian Bible, often called a parable, told to us by a former refugee about a man walking down the road when he comes across another man - a brown man from a different country - beaten and bloody. Many people in his country hate those brown people from another country, but this man looks with empathy and compassion on this man, takes him to the doctor, pays for his care and time to heal. We know the story as "The Good Samaritan." He solved that crisis with his open purse and love. Let's do the same with our crisis.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
