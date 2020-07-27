As of today, Europe has 51 countries; without England, only 27 are members of the European Union. France, Sweden, and Poland may also leave. The EU will likely exclude Greece to avoid bankruptcy. At the very least, the EU is teetering.
The land mass of all 51 European countries is about the same size area as the U.S. Russia, Canada and China are all larger in size than Europe. But European countries are all densely populated – more like the eastern coastal states of America. EU member states equal about half the land mass of the U.S. but have twice the overall population.
Public relation problems facing the EU are many. The EU wants to reduce the overall world population drastically in an attempt to save the world from air and water pollution. It wants to eliminate unemployment throughout the world. It wants to end discrimination and poverty. Many people agree with these ideals, but not the methods.
For instance, the EU plans to control food production and distribution through a one-world market system, and end warfare by establishing a one-world government controlled by a bureaucracy of world leaders. The right sees the EU's goals as little more than a communistic-style worldwide government where nationalistic freedoms have gone the way of the dodo bird.
In many ways, reducing the overall population is a laudable ambition. Modern science and diplomacy have largely eliminated wars and disease that historically kept populations in check. Science has brought us a long way. All that progress, though, means poor populations are growing at an alarming rate. U.N. officials claim the world will need 50 percent more food by 2030, 45 percent more energy, and 30 percent more water than it did in 2012. They believe fewer than 40 percent will live in rural areas where food production will be.
In reality, the world's eight billion people could all live in the state of Texas. Throw in factories and manufacturing firms, streets and public facilities, and everyone would have to live in mile-long, three- or four-story condominiums, but it could be done. Perfect for the rich elite, but not so great for the rest of us.
Uncontrolled immigration among member countries has become the main issue for the political right throughout Europe. The right believes the massive influx of immigrants is threatening to destroy their existing cultures. Unlike the U.S., where thousands of cultures have blended into one country, ignoring regional differences, each European country has its own culture and language, and most Europeans like it that way. They don't want to be like America.
Third-generation Americans all tend to have the same values and sound the same as 10th-generation Americans. But the French are extremely proud of being French and do not consider themselves to just be Europeans. Also, the new immigrants want to keep their old cultures, religions, and laws. Moreover, those who try are usually ostracized and restricted from jobs reserved for native-born European residents. Here, a Native American can sit in Congress with a Somali-born Muslim woman on one side and a Palestinian woman on the other, and no one thinks much about it; not so in Europe.
As long as Europeans see themselves as superior to other races and nations, the EU will never be as cohesive as the U.S. Until the EU can overcome its cultural and religious differences, it does not have much of a future. Couple the individualism and nationalism of many Europeans with the elitist ideas and corruption of the EU, and I believe the organization is doomed to failure.
Mark Stepp is a retired senior technical writer and former newspaper reporter/editor. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a graduate of Northeastern State University with a BA in education and journalism.
