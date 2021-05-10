It does seem odd that two older men would be commenting on a situation that neither one will ever face - at least. not as a person who would have the procedure. However, since it seems like the decision for the legality of the procedure is being decided by mostly older men, it does seem relevant that we add our voices to the discussion. Being older and around before the Roe v. Wade decision was made does give a perspective that someone coming along afterward would not have.
I remember being 15, living in a small town in western Oklahoma - that would have been 1967, pre-Roe. I had a friend and running buddy: We attended church together, he was fairly well-to-do, and was popular. He was dating a girl, also popular. As I said, it was a small town, so everyone knew everyone else. Rumors started flying that the girl was pregnant, then she was gone for a week or so, and when she returned, she was no longer dating my friend and was clearly not pregnant. I don't know what happened, and at 15, was pretty naive about such things, but it was the first time I heard the word "abortion." My friend never spoke of it and we didn't push it; it was all "hush hush." Being illegal did not stop abortions; they just went underground.
During that same timeframe, there was debate about abortion's legality. There were stories of women who went to "back alley" abortionists, often called "butchers." There were tales of girls and women who performed self-abortions with coat hangers or knitting needles. There was a legal procedure called D and C (dilation and curettage) which Wikipedia defines as "a gynecologic procedure used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes" and was, and is, a legitimate procedure, but was often used (I'm told) as a cover for abortion.
The Roe v. Wade ruling changed all that. Roe v. Wade was only tangentially about abortion; it was actually a ruling that a person's medical discussions with their physician are private and that she has the liberty to make choices about her own body without government interference.
Fast forward 10 years to my first job out of college. I was hired to do intake interviews for a local health department in rural southwest Oklahoma. One of the programs I was assigned was the family planning clinic. It was expected that I'd work with men if they came in for services, but that rarely happened, so 99 percent of my job was interviewing women. I was then 25 and still naive, but this job changed that.
I interviewed a 12-year-old girl who was pregnant but had no idea how she got that way. I now know she was raped, but back then, there were no mandatory reporting laws, so it was not investigated. I interviewed a 45-year-old woman whose husband had abandoned her and her three kids and had no job, no money and no prospects. I heard a lot of heartbreaking stories. While abortion was legal by then, we were not able to discuss it, and I have no idea what these girls and women did. They were on their own.
We all have mothers; many have wives, sisters, daughters, aunts. Who among us wants to be the judge of what medical procedures they may need? We need to support women, mothers and children and make sure they have what they need to feel safe and cared for. We need to provide them with the health care and information to limit the occurrence of abortion. We need to mind our business and honor their liberty. Let's do that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
