I like working online: no driving to work on rainy days or fighting bad traffic. I can sit around my home office, working in my underwear, and hit the fridge whenever I please. If I am moderately sick, I can still work without infecting my fellow employees. For that matter, I don't have to worry about catching the common cold or COVID-19 when I'm isolated, working from home on my computer.
But it's easy for writers to talk about how wonderful it is working online from home. Our job is to sit down at a computer and spiel out information for the betterment of mankind. Surprisingly, real life does not care how writers think the world should be.
When one of my friends or relatives needs help, I hop in my car and take care of the problem. But when my sewer line backs up or air conditioner breaks down, I need a real live person to fix it. When an electrical storm knocks out power for miles around, we need real human beings to repair the damage. Life is about doing things and fixing problems, not just listening to music and contemplating the world's evils. Professional writers, politicians, and computer programmers tend to forget what real life is about. Those of us who work from home are spoiled, which gives us an unrealistic, idealistic view of the world. Real life is not all fun and computer games.
Real life requires sweat. Sometimes real life means injuries and pain, but it always requires working with your hands, and since human beings are social animals, real life means interacting with other people at the store, at work, at a fishing tournament, or at church, just to name a few. Thanks to COVID-19, we have found plenty of substitutes - surfing the web, playing with our dogs or cats, taking long walks in isolated areas, but those are only imitations of real life. Real life is about doing things and learning real lessons.
Food, water and shelter are extremely important. Human beings cannot exist long without the necessities of life, but human companionship - although not as immediate a threat - is equally important. Prison wardens who want to punish criminals used to beat them into unconsciousness, but children who have been repeatedly beaten grow into adults who do not fear a beating and do not really react to pain the way normal people do, so modern-day prison officials recommend solitary confinement for unruly or uncontrollable prisoners. Corrupt countries use both torture and isolation as their primary tools for "re-educating" citizens who have "incorrect" beliefs, because they know those two techniques are most effective when combined and used effectively.
Real life teaches humans to rely on other people. Animals travel in groups for self-preservation; so do people. People need to communicate with other humans to stay sane. Social media fills the need for verbal interaction quite well and even helps with the human need to see faces and read other people's reactions, but it does nothing to fulfill a human being's other sensory needs. You cannot touch someone through an iPhone, nor can you smell another person's perfume or body odor. Those sensations are lost online. Even the visual contact provided by social media is little more than a counterfeit, synthetic parody of face-to-face real life interaction.
Sitting at home with a computer can never replace real relationships, and without those human connections, love and true friendship cannot exist. Real life, away from computers, forces people to develop lasting bonds with other people.
Mark Stepp is a retired senior technical writer and former newspaper reporter/editor. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a graduate of Northeastern State University with a BA in education and journalism.
