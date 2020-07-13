North Korea is referred to as the "Hermit Kingdom" because no one know very much about what is happening inside the country's borders. Even the South Koreans, who have intelligence assets inside North Korea, know only a very limited amount about what is happening in the North.
It is entirely possible that Kim Jong Un is dead, and it is equally possible he is hiding in a bunker to keep from getting the coronavirus loosed on the world by North Korea's neighbor, China. The North Koreans are vassals of China and do only as they are allowed to do by China, and we need to remember that when negotiating with North Korea. They do have nuclear weapons (we're pretty sure), and the ability to launch them internationally (we think), but again, what we know and what we guess are two entirely different things. And we should remember that when addressing the North Koreans.
Based on my experience, most of the problems plaguing East Asia have to do with two countries: The People's Republic of China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. So-called Communist countries use names that are exactly the opposite of who and what they are. "People's Republics" are not run by the people, nor are they republics. And, "Democratic" describes absolutely nothing that happens inside the borders of either country. They are dictatorial tyrannies of the worst kind, and are repressive and cruel to their own people. And the Chinese are sheltering and supporting North Korea, despite economic restrictions and sanctions placed on the North by the World Court and the United Nations.
What also should be remembered is the only differences between the North Koreans and South Koreans as of 1954, at the end of the Korean Conflict, was a line drawn along the 38th Parallel that separated them into two countries. Since that time, a few other differences have emerged. For instance, North Koreans are about 4 inches shorter and considerably slighter than their brethren in the South, due to starvation and deprivations imposed on the North by their government. The life expectancy in the North - from what we have been able to learn - is about 20 years lower than in the South, and the chances of dying by almost any and every kind of illness and malady is more than double in the North than what is common is the South. While South Korea is a successful and wealthy democracy, the North is one huge prison camp, run by megalomaniacal and demented paranoids.
The most important thing to be remembered about the Koreas, North and South, is that nearly everyone living in the South has closely-related relatives in the North, although as time goes by, this is slowly changing as those in the North die off. Those who were able to do so fled South when the Chinese advanced across the Yalu River and pushed the Allied forces South before them, leaving behind parents, grandparents, cousins, and sometimes children. And as long as any of these refugees live, the Korean conflict will never be over, and we will be welcome in South Korea. But as younger generations come along, this sentiment has waned and more people are willing to reunite with the North under any circumstances. Young South Koreans are now just another set of rich and privileged children willing to throw away what their fathers and grandfathers fought to preserve.
Makes you think of America, doesn't it?
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
