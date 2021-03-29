“A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed” (Amendment II, the Constitution of the United States of America).
The above might as well have been written in Latin, as far as the gun-haters in this country are concerned. Every time a mentally unstable person does something stupid with a gun, those in the anti-gun lobby begin to scream for gun control and confiscation. The problems with their arguments are many, and I will try to breathe some sanity into the discussion.
First, when someone who is mentally unstable does something bad, perhaps we should look at treating people with mental conditions to prevent this problem, rather than punishing society for the crime with new laws.
Second, when someone is diagnosed by a doctor to be unsafe with weapons, weapons should not be put into the hands of such people. We have very clear laws about that already.
Third, why is it that when a crime committed by someone with a gun fits the preferred narrative, the gun-haters begin to scream for new laws? But when 100 people are shot and killed in Chicago or New York or Cleveland or St. Louis or Los Angeles or Detroit or Atlanta or Seattle in a single weekend, they are silent. Could it be because people who commit crimes with guns don’t care about gun laws? Gun laws are only aimed at and obeyed by people who are by definition "law-abiding." That definition does not include criminals.
Fourth, if gun-haters really cared about safety and being secure from violence, they would send the police into the inner cities and stop the carnage happening there. That is because a vast majority of the gun-related crimes are committed by criminals and gangs in the inner cities, not by law-abiding people.
Fifth, why do gun-haters want to stop law-abiding people from owning guns and being able to defend themselves from the criminals? What is that all about?
Sixth, if the gun-haters really cared about safety and being secure from violence, they would stop releasing criminals back into the population to commit more crimes, who have been arrested for and-or imprisoned for crimes.
Seventh, if the gun-haters really cared about safety and being secure from violence, they would close the southern border and stop the flow of drugs and criminals into the country. But what they seem to care about is taking weapons from citizens and make them increasingly reliant on the government.
The Constitution is clear that the government “shall not” infringe on “the right of the people to keep and bear arms.” The only infringement new laws will have will be on law-abiding people. It will have no effect on criminals or those who are mentally unstable.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.