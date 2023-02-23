COLUMN: Political elections are like draft day

Some 30-plus years ago, a young Northeastern football player, his coaches, and closest friends gathered in the living room of a Tahlequah family, awaiting a call that would determine the direction of his life.
As a member of the national championship team, this young man had attracted the attention of NFL scouts. He was eligible for the draft.
In the weeks between the end of the season and draft day, this player had attended various combines, designed to allow players from across the nation to display their skills in direct competition with others who played similar positions. Team management attended, took notes, and visited informally with the players who might fill the needs of their rosters.
As it became known that a player had potential, professional agents proposed agreements to help highlight the skills of the player and to negotiate the terms of a contract. Our player had an agent. That representative had been working hard to create the best match between our player and the teams who were interested. There were many conversations between agent and player about the pros and cons of the teams most likely to make an offer.
By draft day, our player knew which teams might call. He also knew that among those three or four, he was most likely to talk to Atlanta. He had researched Atlanta. He knew a lot about their program. He had checked out their facilities and home city. Our player was ready for Atlanta.
Draft day, with everyone around, the suspense built. Our player knew he would be mid-draft or lower. Hours passed and suspense built. Finally, the phone rang. It was Houston, making an offer. Our player talked with his agent, and they decided Atlanta was still the best option. He turned down Houston to wait for the call he had his heart set upon.
Many hours later, our player did talk with Atlanta. They offered him a low-end contract for the opportunity to play in a position different than he had played on NSU's team. He grabbed that chance, went to Atlanta, and wondered forever after what might have happened with Houston.
Sometimes, the choice you have your heart set upon isn't your future. Draft day is one of those before and after events by which those involved measure time. Nervous before, as you envision life in Seattle, Houston, or Atlanta. There's nothing wrong with any of the three, but you don't know if you're headed to the Pacific Northwest and life on the coast, to the laid-back lifestyle of your old hometown, or to the deep south of Georgia. Until the day of the draft, each path is a good and welcome future.
Political elections are much the same. If you win your race, you will spend the next four years serving your constituents and helping to build your community in an official capacity. If you don't win your race, you will help to build your community in a less formal role. Both are very good options.
Congratulations, Mayor-Elect Myers. Tahlequah's future is bright.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
