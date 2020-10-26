We are exactly one week away from the election. At least for a few short weeks, we may be able to once again enjoy family, friends and social media. Sadly, it will not be long before we will again be provided with more political nonsense like we have endured for many months. Depending on who wins the presidential race, there is a strong chance we will not get any break at all.
This past week was the final presidential debate of this election cycle. There are lots of great political stories out there to share, but unfortunately there are also many falsehoods which seem to get more attention than they should. Like many times before, this election cycle has presented us with some real fibs.
I always thought it was interesting that there had to be fact checkers, but because candidate falsehoods have always been in existence, this has been a necessity. What is fairly new is that apparently now there has to be fact checkers for the media and, in essence, fact checkers for the fact checkers. The watchdogs of government have instead morphed into a branch of a party or a candidate and can no longer be the totally trusted source telling us truth from fiction. I am grateful we still have a fair press here in Tahlequah that does sort things out well.
With social media, everyone is now a reporter in their own right. Because of this, when a candidate lies, their followers then lie about their candidate's lies while attempting to cover up their own lies, and no one seems to be able to sort it out very well. Confusing? You bet it is.
These final weeks have given us the mailers. Our mailboxes are full of informational cards telling us why we should support a certain candidate and why we should not support others. From what I have seen, most of the "positive" pieces come from the candidates themselves while the majority of the "negative" pieces come from other groups or organizations.
While most are not a fan of the "negative" pieces, I will say they are fair game if - and that is a really big IF - they are factual. A candidate's public statements, voting record and actions are completely fair game to discuss in all types of ads. What I and most others dislike are the total falsehoods made up to cause damage or confusion.
I know of an example of a candidate who years ago made up total lies about their opponent. However, years later when said candidate had information about their voting record - which were all facts - come out they began whining about the negativity. Sorry, but if you are a candidate, your voting record, official stance and public statements are all fair game. Besides, sometimes karma can be difficult to bear.
In another race many years ago, I learned for a fact that when a particular candidate was pulling ahead in a tightly contested race, the opponent's campaign manager fabricated a story about a "secret deal" made with a senator across the country far away from where this race was taking place. The story was the final push and caused the lying candidate to eventually win the election. Their campaign manager later laughed at how the story was totally made up because their opponent was pulling ahead in the final days. Those are the negative ads that show the real character of a candidate.
One thing is for certain, political storytelling is real, and candidates and their campaigns can put out some real whoppers. Check your facts, then go vote.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
