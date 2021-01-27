Some of the most dangerous concepts that have contributed to any society are rooted in complacency or indifference. The idea of being complacent is similar to being lazy, yet when we are not satisfied with the status quo, but refuse to improve then we are being complacent.
The attempted overthrow of the U.S. government by a multitude of white supremacists, Proud Boys, Boogaloo Boys, MAGA, and others on the far right can directly be attributed to the propagation of falsehoods and conspiracy theories, whether they are spun by QAnon or by the legitimate power structure. And when the very platform of social media sites become complacent, there is an endless supply of oxygen that keeps the message alive and well, as the message is digested while spreading like a wildfire.
The Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol is a symptom of the disease in America that has been permeating for too long, and for the first time, that disease was checked by big tech companies that finally turned off former President Donald Trump's incitement megaphone after years of a passive approach by big tech.
The disease I speak of are extremist organizations that became ingrained into our national conscience in the wake of the Ruby Ridge, the Idaho siege in 1992 when separatist Randy Weaver's wife and child were killed during a standoff following the attempt by the U.S. marshals to serve an arrest warrant on Weaver after his failure to appear on firearms charges. We continued to hear about the extremist right-wing militias in the aftermath of the 1993 ATF standoff between agents and Branch Davidians, which culminated in a shootout at the Davidian compound in Mount Carmel, Texas, and left four agents and six Davidians dead.
Those ATF agents who arrived at Mount Carmel that day had obtained a search warrant on the suspicion that the cultists were modifying firearms to have illegal automatic fire capability. On April 19, 1995, militia groups were in the public eye again following the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City. Timothy McVeigh and his Army buddy, Terry Nichols, were arrested and convicted for the worst domestic terrorism attack in the U.S., and both men had been associated with the extreme right-wing and militant "Patriot" movement. And although neither were directly connected to any specific group, their views were in direct alignment with traits of the broad Patriot movement.
The most extreme platform of the Patriots included feared authoritarian plots by the federal government and corporate elites, and the Patriot movement also denied the legitimacy of the government to include law enforcement. The right-wing white supremacists were well-represented during the horrific storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Last year, the Department of Homeland Security classified white supremacy as the biggest domestic terror threat to America, and the attack that unfolded on live television that day was indisputable evidence of that classification. There were, of course, other people who took part in the uprising that, like McVeigh and Nichols, were not directly connected to any specific right-wing militant organization, yet their rage against what they believe was a "rigged" election was aligned with the mentality of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and neo-Nazis.
We are facing a binary choice in America, and we need as many Americans as possible to choose the side that will be on the moral and ethical side of history. Complacency is not wise policy in the midst of the violent right wing, and I do not want to see protracted political violence in America.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
