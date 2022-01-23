COLUMN: Politically-induced virtual reality not good

With COVID-19 variants winning health care and political battles in the U.S., parents are left to realize a new normal for schools.
Each week, my wife and I eagerly wait to hear if our children will be able to attend school or if they will have to stay home for virtual school. During the 2020-2021 year, we had our fill of virtual school. We were able to see how unprepared our school system was to go online. The assigned lessons were not sufficient to help our children advance in their studies. We decided it was vital to get a tutor for our children to help fill the gap left by the lack of preparation by the school system.
During the 2021-2022 school year, we have decided to continue with the tutor to give our children the best chance at being successful. Our new reality seems to be more vital when it comes to school. Many parents are on pins and needles from week to week as the COVID infections and deaths increase in America.
The COVID pandemic has exacerbated the political landscape. We see politicos and new anchors push against life-saving vaccines while being vaccinated themselves, or speaking in favor of vaccines very briefly to seem as if they truly support them. The power of the tongue is mighty, and the small fights these politicians decide to engage in do not move the country forward.
On the national stage, Congress is OK with stalling the advancement of America for two to eight years, depending on which party is in the majority. That is not what the two-party system should be used for. The childish way politicians blame one another for things not getting done is exhausting and embarrassing. Our children could probably come together and come up with better solutions to this nation's main issues.
As we educate our country, we have the opportunity to push for national pride for our country, or to push for dividing our country. The anger in this country is ridiculous because no one party will fix our problems. It takes a unified effort. It takes politicians at the state and national level to truly work together. We need new ideas and new leadership more frequently than every 30-40 years.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
