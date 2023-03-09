COLUMN: Post-Cold War era is upon us

On the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it has been said by the Japanese Prime Minister that the post-Cold War world is at an end.
Fumio Kishida also emphasized that globalization and interdependence alone cannot guarantee peace around the world.
The importance of containing Moscow's illegal aggressive actions against Kyiv is quite clear. A unilateral action on the Kremlin's part to alter the balance of power cannot go unchallenged. If it does, there will be the emboldenment of other nations that have grand designs of their own.
North Korea and Iran have nuclear programs. Pyongyang has been rattling the nuclear saber for years with threats of preemptive launches. Tehran has recently announced the enrichment of uranium at a level above 80%, and the response to Iranian atomic enrichment was a vow by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to repeat measures in Iran used against Iraq and Syria.
President Vladimir Putin has stated he will use "all available means" in its ongoing campaign in Ukraine in the event of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO, which includes the potential use of nuclear weapons.
The Biden Administration is being very overt about the potential of China to supply lethal assistance to Russia. All the while, the U.S. is increasing its military presence in Australia, the Philippines, and Guam, while providing aid to Taiwan.
Publicly, China has supported a stance on peace in Ukraine, with the Chinese Foreign Ministry urging a cease fire, as well as the opening up of humanitarian corridors.
The recent U.N. General Assembly resolution calling for an end to hostilities in Ukraine demonstrated the dangerous geopolitical balance of power, with only a few Asian countries voting in favor of the resolution. Moscow's veto is hamstringing the Security Council body of the U.N.
Beijing's territorial ambitions in Taiwan - including islands in the South China Sea - lie in an economic lifeline with around 60% of maritime trade going through these sea lanes. The Chinese have heavily fortified island bases within the South China Sea with missiles, runways, and weapons systems. The South China Sea trade routes are vital to Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, which depend on the Strait of Malacca.
U.S. officials have said Beijing wants to be in a position to invade Taiwan by 2027. The logistics of supplying Taiwan would be completely different from arming Kyiv.
China could easily blockade Taiwan, and in its isolation, the small island nation would be cut off from any re-supply by the U.S. Taiwan would thus need enough armament prior to any Chinese sea landing.
As the weather warms in Europe in the coming months, there is the anticipation of a major offensive by Russia in Ukraine with an additional $10 billion in U.S. military resources for Kyiv. With diplomacy off the table, a disastrous Russian push in the Donbas region could be the prelude to a Ukrainian victory. But a failed counteroffensive on Kyiv's part could also produce a deadlocked situation of attrition.
Fishida's post-Cold War comment, as Beijing and Moscow have cemented their "no limits" partnership after Putin's waking of the sleeping giant of NATO, was perfectly worded. As Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, "an abandonment of Ukraine is an abandonment of the U.N. Charter itself and the principles of the Charter are a necessary component for the maintenance of security in a new Cold War with the potential of catastrophic consequences."
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
