It's been a week. I know I say that all the time, but I'm in the running with Troy Sanford for the Curmudgeon of the County title.
Thanks to my years of observation, I'm pretty good at predicting election outcomes. I was the only one in the newsroom - or among most of my acquaintances - who was certain Trump would win the White House in 2016. I had been paying attention to public sentiment - the anger, the frustration at being "left behind." Many people who voted for Obama looking for "hope and change," hadn't seen enough of it, so they dramatically switched course and went for Trump. Not that he improved their lot in life, either, but he did validate their feelings and their impulse to blame someone else for their problems.
I had hoped at least one of my predictions this time around might be wrong. Sadly, looks like I'm right again, across the board, though there's still a chance the toxic Lauren Boebert - I call her Lyin' Boobfart, in a nod to Trump's "Lyin' Paul Ryan" - will get the jack-boot. I'm sure she's packing heat and hanging around to intimidate anyone who might count a ballot for her opponent. I have a couple of GOP friends in that neck of the woods, and they're hoping for a better candidate in 2024.
As far as Oklahoma itself, I'm OK with most of the results, except two - well, three, depending on geography - and most of my Republican friends aren't OK with those, either. In fact, several are curious as to how those two managed to slide in, since these voters covertly jumped party ship to put a check by the names of their opponents. We shall see. I won't bother you with predictions on long-term outcomes.
I will continue to say one of the most important criteria for politicians is their willingness to be responsive to the media and public. I believe I've made it clear as to which among our regional officials do that, and which don't. The ones who do, I'm fine with, even if I don't always agree with them. The ones who don't, I consider less than vermin, because failure to answer pointed questions suggests either dishonesty or stupidity. I have to shake my head at folks who vote for candidates who have, through their silence, proved they don't care about their constituents' concerns. But some straight-party voters would get behind Old Scratch if he had their favored consonant behind his name. Indeed, if I had a close encounter with certain politicians, I'd be tempted to pick through their hair to see if I could spot the nubs of horns.
I did get kicked in the teeth by several friends for my "lack of optimism," but I'm not a pessimist; I've always called myself a realist. First, that glass is neither half-full nor half-empty, but I suspect it contains pee. Second, I am convinced most people, regardless of party, are so gullible they'll believe every lie they hear, if they want it to be true - even if the lie destroys them. I'm not alone in that type of thinking; local GOP dignitary Josh Owen liked the realist definition so much he said he plans to steal it. I have to admit it's not original; I stole it myself, several years ago, from the famous artist Tracey Harris, who now lives in Colorado but is from Fort Gibson. And yes, she's in Boebert's district, though she might not be happy I've revealed this fact.
I never have a feeling of post-election euphoria, even when those for whom I voted come out on top. Despite the claims of a few local liars who insist I'm a "socialist" or a "left-wing radical" - from the safe space behind their keyboards, of course - I'm more of a moderate who leans left. This is somewhat like TDP columnist Randy Gibson, a moderate who leans right. I have an ingrained distrust of politicians, in general. They must prove themselves worthy before my suspicions dissipate. They are guilty until proved innocent. I don't think that's an unreasonable philosophy.
Elections always raise my ire, because of all the hate and misinformation bandied about. I always need some sort of outlet to vent my own rage, and normally, it is swimming laps at the NSU pool. But something mechanical failed. The fine youngsters manning the front desk have been updating me on the status. At first, it was just going to be closed Thursday, and then, it was Friday, too, but Saturday was probably good to go. As of this writing Friday, they are expecting it to be back open Monday. It would not surprise me if it remained closed through Thanksgiving break. If so, I'll be in pretty sorry shape when Nov. 28 rolls around.
The thought of that, plus election residuals, has caused irritation. The other day, I got behind a car on Highway 10 going about 45, and as I zoomed around the little old lady driver on the Swannanoa straight-of-way, I barely resisting giving her the finger. Later, I told off a friend who was bemoaning the farce that God has been kicked out of the schools. I failed to return a phone call, and almost lost patience with a couple of colleagues.
Thursday, I made this announcement on Facebook: "The NSU pool is closed today, and I'm not Happy. In case you're wondering which one I am, I'm Grumpy. Yeah, the water was cold, but I warned everyone within earshot that if they complained too much, the pool would be shut down, and sure enough. Something about the boiler. If my husband still worked there, it would have already been fixed. As it is, who knows. Therefore, I'm wearing the ugliest Christmas sweater dress imaginable, with flamingos and silver sequins and poms, plus matching pink fishnet stockings and suede leather boots with 3-inch heels. I hope I annoy someone."
If I didn't succeed then, perhaps I will with this column.
