"I'll ruin your career," the public relations flack threatened.
The four ubiquitous words - five, if you count the contraction - were uttered in 2018, by a person with whom I'd had a friendly relationship. He'd gotten wind we were about to publish a negative story about the dignitary he'd sworn to protect, and was doing everything he could to prevent it. I sighed, then informed him I had been around a while and was getting on in years, and therefore didn't have much of a career left to ruin. What I really wanted to do was laugh, because I'd been bullied by better yes-men than himself.
I have several friends in the public relations business. Many are former colleagues in the newspaper business, who finally waved the white flag and forsook journalism in favor of higher-paying jobs. In these trying times, I can hardly blame them, but back in the day, a "real" journalist would've rather had his toenails extracted with a pair of pliers than succumbed to the one-sided nature of PR writing. There's nothing wrong with either occupation; it's just that crusty old journalists have a hard time scribbling puff pieces pushing pultritudes about someone or something that has flaws.
Nobody's perfect, but spin doctors get paid to "sell" their bosses to the public, and to apply bandages when wounds occur, even if they are self-inflicted. I know of a politician - not one in Cherokee County - who grinds through PR polishers like a chef with a pepper mill. When another is about to depart, he or she sometimes calls me and half-heartedly defends the politician as "a basically nice person who won't listen to any advice." This is when the rubber meets the road for an effective PR executive, and he or she has to find a greener pasture. In this case, it's more like when the head meets the brick wall.
Local-level politicians didn't used to have PR flacks to protect their reps, but that's increasingly no longer the case. Cities, schools, and even small businesses either put someone on the payroll - sometimes an "administrative assistant," who might be viewed as a glorified secretary, but who is actually a highly skilled spin doctor. Sometimes, the physician has his own firm and has been contracted to rave or rehabilitate. Randy Gibson is such a person. He used to have a full-time job at the Cherokee Nation, and earlier as Chamber of Commerce director, and was proficient at pedaling pleasantries. He did that for a time with the National Rifle Association in Texas. Anyone who can sell unfettered gun rights to a nervous public has some serious talent.
Randy is a fine fellow, with traditional conservative values - "traditional" as opposed to the "new" definition centered on bigotry and suspicion. He writes a wonderful column for us, but he's taking a sabbatical for a couple of months. We talked about this, because I knew certain people - most of whom aren't subscribers - would accuse us of running him off because, as they'd falsely claim, we're a leftist rag out to push a socialist antifa agenda. This assertion fails to take into account that I recruited Randy, because I knew he would calmly and rationally share wisdom from right-of-center that readers would appreciate.
I've known Randy for 40 years, since he was 16, when we both worked for the now-defunct Cherokee County Chronicle. Randy has also worked as a journalist, so he has a foot in both worlds. I can safely say he wouldn't cut me out of his life if the Press published a story that gave off a whiff of negativity about one of his clients. He would, instead, sit down with the client and advise him or her how to "handle" the media. That would include the admonition to "come clean" and admit error, and perhaps apologize to whomever might have been offended. It would also feature the old saw that one can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.
Too many PR types - even some who earlier worked in the Fourth Estate - have forgotten that journalists have a mission to report the truth, even while allowing both sides a chance to speak. That does not mean we are obliged to allow one party to advance its own version of "truth," because truth isn't subjective. There are no alternative facts, and no "fake news," only lies or propaganda. But there is plenty of opportunity to explain motivations, offer mea culpas, or find positive facts to counter negative ones.
When reporting news, authentic journalists are dispassionate. We're not "out to get" anybody, but a huge number of PR flacks react to what either they, or their bosses, have deemed inherent to our mission. If a cause is noble, we'll give credit where it's due, but we're not on the same payroll and we don't have the same goals - which, to put it crudely, is to burnish images and sometimes backsides. Journalists don't necessarily respect titles or positions, and we certainly don't respect anyone who tries to force our heads down to the level that would give easy access to bussable buttocks.
Maintaining a friendship, or at least a relationship based on mutual respect, is difficult when a PR flack denigrates a journalist's work. The techniques include blaming the journalist for whatever gaffe the subject made; stating the journalist is inept; claiming the information isn't "news," but an unfair attack; making threats to harm the journalist professionally; or at least cutting the cord of friendship. They forget that eventually, they may need our help - or our newshole - to advance their cause.
If I had a dollar for all the "friends" I've lost when I failed to "see things their way," I could have paid for my dental work. However, if I could add $1 for every "friend" I've lost because I had the temerity to state I was no fan of President Trump, I could afford a villa in Tuscany. We all know that friends who abandon us for doing our jobs were never friends to begin with, which is why I often quip that journalists have few friends. It takes moxie to hang tough with someone who's not afraid to tell the awful truth. I can understand why PR peeps don't want to be bosom buddies with anyone who might put an ink smudge on the reputation of the people paying their salaries. But it escapes my comprehension why anyone would abandon a friend over a politician.
Unless, of course, the friend works for the politician in question. That I can understand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.